The wrestling world has been buzzing since the end of WWE Survivor Series. A masked figure made his way into the Men’s War Games match and laid out CM Punk with a curb stomp. The attack helped seal The Vision’s win in the star-studded main event.

But now the question remains, who is the man behind the mask? Is it the latest member of The Vision? Is it someone from Punk’s past? Speculation is running rampant as to the identity of the attacker at War Games. Read on below as we look at five possible candidates.

Tony D’Angelo

It’s been a while since “The Don of NXT” has been seen on TV. Reportedly, he’d asked for time off for reasons unrelated to injury. So what better way to reintroduce D’Angelo back into the mix than to give him a call-up and put him with The Vision? It really feels like he’s done all he can do down in NXT, and having him be the mystery assailant would instantly give him credibility to those who are unfamiliar with his work. Plus, it’d be a welcome pivot from his “Don” persona that may not play as well on the main roster as it did in developmental.

Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes’ run on the main roster has been underwhelming to say the least. The highly touted prospect has been showcased a fair bit, but mostly has been spinning his wheels. A prime spot with the top group in the company would certainly help change his immediate outlook. Hayes recently had a tremendous showing against Gunther in the “Last Time is Now” tournament. Capitalizing on that performance may be just the ticket to getting Hayes where he needs to be.

Ricky Saints

If the attack was targeted at the individual rather than the group, Ricky Saints would add an interesting wrinkle to this scenario. CM Punk’s time in AEW was littered with rivalries and enemies. One of his major foes was Saints, then known as Ricky Starks. They had a heated rivalry where Punk ultimately came out on top. With their history, fans in the know will have all the more reason to be invested in the Saints’ involvement. And Paul Heyman will have a very motivated rising star to go after Punk’s title.

Trick Williams

It’s no secret that Trick Williams is primed for a main roster call-up. The budding superstar has a world of promise and is a can’t-miss prospect in the eyes of many. A spot in The Vision would make all the sense in the world. He’d be in a similar position as Bron Breakker, who is notably being groomed for really big things. Having Williams get a piece of that spotlight and show the world what he has to offer would pay massive dividends down the road. And his larger-than-life personality would fit right in with the brash attitude of his potential stablemates.

Austin Theory

And now we come to the most likely culprit. There were reports that Theory was in line to join The Vision back when Seth Rollins was still champion and leading the group prior to his injury. Obviously, plans changed, but perhaps Theory’s trajectory hasn’t. It wouldn’t be Theory’s first brush with the top of the card, as he was once Vince McMahon’s hand-picked prospect and seemed destined for the big-time. That initial push didn’t quite pan out, but Theory is young enough and talented enough to warrant another shot. His time may be now.