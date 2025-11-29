On Saturday night, WWE returns to the ESPN app for its latest premium live event, Survivor Series: War Games. The PLE only has four matchups. However, two of them are set up to be epic clashes.

In the women’s War Games match, Becky Lynch will lead her team featuring Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, against Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and AJ Lee. In the night’s main event, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and the Usos will take on The Vision, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar.

Below, you can get caught up on all the Survivor Series results and top highlights from Saturday’s card.

WWE Survivor Series 2025 Results

Women’s WarGames: Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss & AJ Lee vs. Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, Lash Legend & Becky Lynch

John Cena (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio (Intercontinental Championship)

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Nikki Bella (Women’s World Championship)

Men’s WarGames: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso vs. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar