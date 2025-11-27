LeBron James shared a new Instagram post and one of those who commented was none other than Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark.

James was celebrating the LA Lakers’ 135-118 victory over their city rivals, the LA Clippers, on Tuesday at the Crypto.com Arena.

In a post on his Instagram page, the 21-time NBA All-Star shared a reel along with several photos showing the before and after of the game in LA.

Image credits: @kingjames/Instagram

It was LeBron James‘ third matchup of the new NBA season after missing the previous 14 games due to sciatica (pain along the path of a person’s sciatic nerve).

James posted 25 points, six assists and six rebounds in the game. Meanwhile, teammates Luka Doncic and Austin Reeves dropped 43 points, nine rebounds and 31 points, nine rebounds respectively, with the Lakers eventually improving to 13-4 in the regular season.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark’s 1-word reaction to LeBron James’ post

James’ Instagram post got thousands of likes as well as comments from his peers and fan base.

Caitlin Clark on her part, was one of the top commenters on the post, as the Fever player dropped a 1-word reaction in the comments section.

“King,” she wrote.

Caitlin Clark’s comment (via @kingjames/Instagram)

Clark has been busy this offseason as she made her second consecutive appearance at the ANNIKA Pro-Am Golf tournament earlier this month.

Her best friend Lexie Hull as well as fellow teammate Sophie Cunningham also served as her caddies at the tournament.

Clark has also been recovering from a sprained ankle and groin that disrupted her second season in the WNBA.

Meanwhile, she has been called up for the first time by the national team for training camp after being famously left out of Team USA last year for the Paris Summer Olympics.