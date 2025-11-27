The Indiana Fever started their Thanksgiving preparations on Wednesday by sharing photos of Lexie Hull, Caitlin Clark and other teammates on social media.

Captioned “moments on film” by the Fever, Clark and company were featured in behind-the-scenes pics and clips.

Indeed, an adorable photo of the 2024 Rookie of the Year and her best friend, Lexie Hull, quickly went viral on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DRh_kmiki76/?igsh=MTE3ZHUwYmExenJwZw==

Reacting to that photo, Caitlin Clark had a heartfelt message for Hull. She wrote on her Instagram story:

“ily @lexiehull”

Image credits: @caitlinclark22/Instagram

Clark and Hull started their close friendship after the Indiana Fever selected the former Iowa star as their No. 1 of the 2024 WNBA Draft. The duo quickly showed amazing chemistry on the court that helped the team end a seven-year playoff drought.

Following that, Clark and Hull spent the 2024 offseason together having fun tasting food and drinks around Indianapolis as well as dropping comments on each other’s social media posts.

After her first season, Caitlin Clark unfortunately had an injury-stricken sophomore campaign in 2025. However, she stayed active and cheered on the Fever and her best friend, Hull, throughout the remainder of the season from the sidelines.

Now, her latest message to Hull once again reaffirms their close bond, a positive that the Fever will hope they continue to carry into next season.