3 reasons why the New York Giants must re-sign Saquon Barkley this offseason

The New York Giants are off to a stunning start in the 2022 NFL season, entering Week 6 with a 4-1 record with a pivotal game on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. While plenty in the organization deserves credit, running back Saquon Barkley is the player most responsible for this incredible turnaround.

Barkley has silenced his critics who said he could never get back to his 2018 form when he won Offensive Rookie of the Year after the three injury-plagued seasons that followed. The 25-year-old back is playing the best football of his career and would be the favorite to win Offensive Player of the Year if the season ended today. At times this season, he has carried the team on his shoulders and quads.

Despite his and the team’s success this season, some say New York should trade Barley since he’s in the final year of his contract, and the career expectancy of running backs. If general manager Joe Schoen decided to trade Barkley before the trade deadline or not re-sign him in the offseason, he would be making a huge mistake.

Here are three reasons why Big Blue should hold onto Barkley.

Hard to find exceptional talent

To win in the NFL it takes a total team effort in all three phases of the game. You have to have smart, disciplined, and technically sound players. But above everything else you need to have players that are supremely talented. When healthy, there isn’t a running back in the NFL that can match Barkley’s physical skills.

Saquon Barkley stats (2022): 676 scrimmage yards, 5.5 yards per rush

Talent like this doesn’t grow on trees and while the debate rages on about whether New York should have taken him with the second overall pick, nobody has ever questioned his talent.

If the Giants were to part ways with him, who knows how long it would take to find a running back that can come close to Barkley’s production. Three-plus years after the Giants traded Odell Beckham Jr to the Cleveland Browns, they’re still looking for his replacement. You don’t want to make a similar mistake by trading away a running back with generational talent.

Before Barkley’s arrival, the last time New York had a 1,000-yard rusher was Ahmad Bradshaw back in 2012. People who want Saquon traded need to remember the lack of production New York had in the running game prior to his arrival.

A Saquon Barkley trade won’t provide equal return

Some people romanticize if a team trades its best player, they can get a king’s ransom and set the franchise up for success for years to come. The thing is, though, those Herschel Walker-like returns seldom happen and the hit rate on draft picks isn’t especially high. The possible return is also diminished when a player is in their contract year.

At best a team might off New York a second-round pick and maybe a mid or late-round pick to go along with it. But the NFL is hit or miss and there’s no way of guaranteeing that any of the picks the Giants acquire for trading Barkley will be impact players.

You might get a couple of starters in return, but it’s unlikely any of those players will develop into one of the best players in the league.

Building a culture of high character

The Mara and Tisch families have always prioritized finding great players with high character. They find both of those qualities in their star running back as Barkley is not only one of their captains, but he is one of the most respected players on and off the field.

You never have to worry about him doing anything to shame the organization. When your best player is also one of the best people in your locker room it bodes well for the franchise.

New York has made great strides this season, and they’ll make even bigger strides next year when they have more cap space. Not only will they use the cap space to improve the roster, but they also need to use the cap space to resign Barkley.

A three- or four-year deal should satisfy the length of the contract Barkley and his agent will be looking for. The Giants have a chance to be contenders in the near future. But that’s only if number 26 is on the roster.