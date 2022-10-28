3 reasons why Luka Doncic is the NBA’s best player right now

The NBA is an all-around top-tier league that features the most talented basketball players in the world. One of those players is the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, who has been shredding his competition. As the lone star in Dallas, Doncic has been outstanding for the Mavericks.

Selected third overall by the Atlanta Hawks in 2017 before getting traded to the Mavs, Doncic entered the league just as unproven as everyone else. But he quickly showed promise early on.

Throughout his career, Doncic has developed the skills that allowed him to be highly recruited so many years ago. Even during his rookie season, Doncic drew attention from the masses due to his on-court talents.

Due to the exceptional growth displayed in his first four years, we’d declare Doncic as the best player in the NBA right now. As we watch Doncic in his fifth season, here are just some of the reasons why he’s the best in the league today.

Doncic has achieved something that not even LeBron James reached

Before the Slovenian wonder got drafted into the NBA, he had drawn comparisons to some all-time greats such as Larry Bird, LeBron James, and James Harden. Once he arrived, Doncic took the league by storm. It was only right that he was compared to those generational players, as his talents are up to par with them. Even as a 19-year-old, Doncic showed that he was a great player as a rookie.

Interestingly, he has joined a club even LeBron James isn’t in. The Boy Wonder is just 23 years of age, and he’s already made the All-NBA First Team for the past three seasons. He’s the fourth player to make it into the All-NBA First Team at least three or more times before turning 24. Doncic joined Tim Duncan, Kevin Durant, and Max Zaslofsky.

What’s odd is that James started making it to All-NBA teams during his second season, similar to the Mavericks star. However, James only made it to the second team, which, in perspective, puts Doncic in elite company for his accomplishment. This season, he’s continued his rampage and is putting up insane numbers. Just recently, against the Brooklyn Nets, Doncic went toe-to-toe against Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant and posted a 40-point triple-double.

His All-NBA feat doesn’t tell much to casual fans. But it’s a sign that Doncic is on his way to becoming one of the all-time greats in basketball history. Right now, he’s just getting started, and but we can confidently say he’s the face of the league right now. His 2022-23 campaign has Doncic on pace to be included in the first team again, a big reason why he’s currently the best player.

Luka Doncic’s play style sets him apart from others in NBA

When Doncic entered the NBA, he was already ahead compared to his fellow draftees. It helped that he started his professional basketball career at an early age. At only 16, Doncic made his professional debut with Real Madrid’s basketball club. Playing against seasoned veterans in a premier league shaped him become the player he is today.

In his five seasons in the NBA, he’s captivated fans each time he steps on the hardwood. Since the three-time All-Star’s sophomore season, he has averaged around 28.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 8.7 assists. Those numbers already put Doncic at a different level. However, for the 2022-23 NBA season, he’s ramped up his numbers and has averaged 34.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.7 assists, and the season has just started.

The former Rookie of the Year is on a different level this season. So far, he has led Dallas to a 2-2 record, and the team still appears to be finding its footing. He’s also a walking triple-double, making him a threat all over the floor. Up to this point, Doncic has had one game with a triple-double, but he’s flirted with more in their first four games.

Doncic also displayed his on-court talents in the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 over the summer. He made it look easy in every game he played and led the Slovenian national team to a sixth-place finish in the tournament. Now that the NBA year has started, Doncic is simply riding the momentum he built up over the summer.

Doncic always exceeds expectations

The leader of the Mavericks has proven time and time again that he can do the unimaginable. Even before making it to the league, Doncic faced critics that shared their skepticism regarding the three-time All-NBA. But none of those critics who stated Doncic’s skills wouldn’t translate in the NBA were right.

Critics Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman, and Skip Bayless didn’t believe that Doncic would translate well in the league. Ironically, the disadvantages they’ve said would hinder Luka from progressing in the NBA became a weapon for the 6-foot-7 guard. Doncic proved them all wrong and ultimately won Rookie of the Year in 2018.

In the succeeding seasons, the critics who didn’t pay much attention to Doncic before his NBA dominance ate their words and praised the foreign star. This season, it wouldn’t be any different. As the critics choose other players as their MVP favorites for the season, Doncic is slowly taking charge of the association.

No. 77 will continue his charge in the league as its best player. The Mavericks have a gem, and they shouldn’t waste any time giving him the needed support. He’s already led the team to the conference finals with Jalen Brunson as his co-star. Imagine if he has a legit star alongside him.

