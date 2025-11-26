Is Arman Tsarukyan (23-3) out of the picture for a title shot against undisputed UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria in early 2026?

Tsarukyan returned to action for the first time in over a year, against Dan Hooker, in the headliner of UFC Qatar last Saturday. He needed a solid win to make his case for a title shot and reaffirm his status as the No.1-ranked lightweight. “Ahalkalakets” did exactly that, after he got Hooker to tap on a triangle choke in the second round.

The native of Akhalkalaki, Georgia, also outlanded Hooker in total strikes, 69 to 17. As expected, Tsarukyan called out the 155-pound kingpin Topuria. However, the undisputed UFC lightweight champion recently revealed he has his sights set on other names.

We consider three potential opponents Tsarukyan may take on next, amid Topuria’s latest update.

Max Holloway

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Blessed” is coming off a unanimous decision victory in a rematch against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 in July. The UFC “BMF” titleholder has made his case as one of the top contenders at 155 pounds. In April 2024, Max Holloway knocked out Justin Gaethje in the fifth round to claim the title at UFC 300. He has won four of his last five fights. In the absence of a shot against Topuria, a showdown with Holloway could be the next best fight to make in the division.

Justin Gaethje

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“The Highlight” previously claimed the “BMF” title as he knocked out Poirier with a head kick in the second round at UFC 291 in July 2023. After he lost the title to Holloway, Justin Gaethje bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313 in March. His last outing earned the Fight of the Night bonus. The former interim-UFC lightweight champion is currently ranked No. 4 at 155 pounds.

Benoit Saint-Denis

Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Following two back-to-back defeats in 2024, “God of War” has won three consecutive fights, all by stoppage. It took Benoit Saint-Denis just 16 seconds of the first round to knock out Beneil Dariush at UFC 322 on Nov. 15. The French native is certainly making a statement as an uprising contender in the division. With 11 submissions and five knockouts, none of his 16 wins have gone to the judges’ scorecards. Since his UFC debut in 2021, Saint-Denis has compiled an 8-3 record.