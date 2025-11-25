Undisputed UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria (17-0) has revealed his preferred opponent for his first title defense, and it’s not the No. 1 contender Arman Tsarukyan.

“El Matador” defeated Charles Oliveira by first-round knockout to claim the vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 317 in June. He won a world championship in a second weight class, as he previously held the UFC featherweight title. While there hasn’t been any word on his return, Topuria has his eyes on two particular names: Islam Makhachev and Paddy Pimblett.

The native of Halle, Germany, previously expressed his desire to move up to 170 pounds to challenge the undisputed UFC welterweight champion Makhachev. This could give Topuria a shot to become the first three-division champion in UFC history. If he doesn’t get that opportunity, however, then a grudge match with Pimblett may well be on its way.

“I have Paddy on my mind,” Topuria told Álvaro Colmenero. “I’d like to fight Paddy, if they don’t let me move up to welterweight to fight Islam. Because the fight I’d really like is against Islam, in a third weight class.”

Tsarukyan calls out Topuria for ‘ducking’ him

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Ahalkalakets” is coming off a dominant second-round submission victory over Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar last Saturday. Tsarukyan showed no signs of rust as he returned for the first time since a split decision win against Oliveira at UFC 300 in April 2024. A back injury he sustained during training camp in January kept him sidelined for most of the year.

Could it be any more obvious that el pato is doing everything in his power to avoid fighting me? https://t.co/200p7ahsLX — Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) November 25, 2025

Immediately after his win over Hooker, Tsarukyan called for a title shot against the undisputed UFC lightweight champion. Despite his status as the UFC’s No.1-ranked lightweight, it seems uncertain he will be Topuria’s next opponent. Amid rumors of a clash between Topuria and Pimblett, the Georgia native has been critical of Pimblett’s resume.

“The Baddy” is also ranked No. 5 at 155 pounds. The latest update from Topuria didn’t sit well with Tsarukyan, who had some words on social media.

“Could it be more obvious that el pato is doing everything in his power to avoid fighting me?” Tsarukyan wrote in the post.