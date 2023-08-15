4 bold UFC Predictions for UFC 292, including an upset win for Sean O’Malley

Get a round of bold UFC predictions for the promotion’s next pay-per-view event, UFC 292 on Aug. 19.

The MMA world leader returns to Boston on Saturday night for a jam-packed card led by a pair of title bouts. In the night’s main event, bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling will look to defend his thrown for a fourth straight time when he takes on the challenge of popular young star Sean O’Malley.

The matchup is a clash of the undisputed best fighter in the division against the fan’s favorite in the weight class. The matchup has the potential to create the sort of violence worthy of something from one of the 10 best MMA movies ever.

In the co-main event, Chinese superstar Zhang Weili will make the first defense of her second reign as champion when she battles red-hot Brazilian fighter, Amanda Lemos. The card inside the TD Garden Arena will also see the return of former middleweight champion Chris Weidman, submission ace Gerald Meerschaert, ranked bantamweight Marlon Vera, and rising prospect Ian Machado Garry.

With all of that in mind, let’s make a few bold UFC predictions for the promotion’s event on Aug. 12 in Las Vegas.

UFC predictions: 4 best bets at UFC 292

Aljamain Sterling (23-3) vs. Sean O’Malley (16-1)

There is no doubt that Aljamain Sterling is the best 135-pound fighter in the world right now. And he is a sizable favorite heading into this bout for good reason. However, O’Malley seems to be on the sort of rise that feels similar to Conor McGregor and Israel Adesanya. Yet, if he is to win this fight — which he definitely can — he needs to do it early.

The longer this fight goes the more it favors the champ, but O’Malley is a very smart and measured fighter. “Aljo” has a wild striking style that perfectly sets up his dominant wrestling, but there is no doubt “Sugar” has been planning some traps for those risky strikes.

O’Malley is a special fighter, look for him to showcase his high-level technique and fight IQ with a highlight reel finish on a well-timed knee or shin to the face that ends Sterling’s championship reign.

UFC 292 odds : Sterling (-258), O'Malley (+210)

: Sterling (-258), O’Malley (+210) Prediction: O’Malley by TKO, Round 1

Weili Zhang (23-3) vs. Amanda Lemos (13-2-1)

Amanda Lemos is a very deserving title challenger after winning seven of nine in the Octagon and finishing top contender Marina Rodriguez in November. However, there are levels to this and Zhang Weili is a fighter that is among the most talented in the sport.

Lemos will put up a good fight and be competitive early, however, the technique and power of Zhang will start to show as the fight progresses and eventually set up a technical knockout finish late in the fight.

Odds: Zhang (-330), Lemos (+240)

Zhang (-330), Lemos (+240) UFC Prediction: Zhang by TKO, Round 4

Neal Magny (28-10) vs. Ian Machado Garry (12-0)

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Machado Garry feels a lot like O’Malley a few years ago as a cocky and talented fresh-face striker making a name in the UFC. Originally he was set to face Geoff Neal at UFC 292, instead, he will get a different Neil in top 15 stalwart Neil Magny.

With the recent change in opponent, Garry is the biggest favorite on the card. But Magny is a crafty and rugged welterweight dog who will likely make the Irishman earn every bit of this win. The result will likely be a unanimous decision, but Garry getting an early KO on the 36-year-old that has slowed down considerably is possible.

Odds: Magny (+340), Garry (-440)

Magny (+340), Garry (-440) UFC Prediction: Garry by unanimous decision

Chris Weidman (15-6) vs. Brad Tavares (19-8)

After over two years away, and a couple of surgeries to repair his broken leg, former 185-pound champion Chris Weidman returns to the Octagon for what should be his final fight, win or lose. Since losing his title to Luke Rockhold eight years ago he is 2-5 in the UFC and failed in an attempt to move up to light heavyweight.

Brad Tavares has the talent to hand him a fourth loss in his last five at UFC 292, however, he also does have trouble with strong wrestlers at times. Look for Weidman to work his grappling in a major way in this fight and grind out his first win in two years.