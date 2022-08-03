UFC News: Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler bout reportedly on track for UFC 281 in Nov.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

In the latest UFC News, it seems a lightweight scrap that fight fans have been clamoring for, in Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler, is “close to being finalized” for the promotion’s planned return to New York City in November.

On a Monday edition of “The MMA Hour,” fight game insider Ariel Helwani reported that while a booking between two of the 10 fighters in the Sportsnaut UFC lightweight rankings has not yet been officially signed, a bout agreement should be done soon. And the two elite 155-pound fighters will likely throwdown on a star-studded UFC 281 card inside Madison Square Garden on Nov. 12.

“Multiple sources are telling me that the highly-anticipated, much discussed grudge match between one Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler is close to being finalized for that return card at MSG in November, I do believe on the 12th, if memory serves me correct. And so it is close and likely for that card. Not quite a done deal just yet.” Ariel helwani on Poirier vs Chandler at UFC 281

UFC news: UFC 281 is expected to take place in NYC on Nov. 12

Former multi-time Bellator lightweight king Chandler has pushed for a matchup with the former UFC interim 155-pound titlist on several occasions since joining the organization at the end of 2020. However, “Diamond” always brushed off the notion and seemed in pursuit of bigger fights that eventually came in two matchups with superstar Conor McGregor and eventual division king Charles Oliveira.

However, the pair have traded public barbs in recent months and had a face-to-face confrontation in July at UFC 276. Following Poirier’s championship loss to Oliveira in December, and having difficulties securing another big-money matchup since, it seems that a bout with one-half of the 2021 UFC fight of the year is more appealing than it once was.

Poirier is 2-1 in his last three with both of his victories being technical knockouts over McGregor. After losing back-to-back fights inside the Octagon — including that aforementioned FOTY against Justin Gaetheje at the last UFC event in MSG — Chandler scored a highlight-reel KO over Tony Ferguson in May. “Iron” is 2-2 since joining the promotion.