Tyreek Hill’s Mahomes/Tagovailoa accuracy comparison brought death threats via social media

Less than two weeks ago, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill shared a fascinating take that he prefers Tua Tagovailoa‘s accuracy over his former quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Naturally, this opinion made a lot of headlines and stirred up some emotions.

For whatever reason, for some, these comments caused feelings of anger and hatred toward Hill. He shared some of the public’s reactions to his recent statement on Tuesday via podcast.

Tyreek Hill’s QB comparison causes stir

Hill recently started a podcast titled It Needed To Be Said and discussed what’s transpired since his controversial comments from earlier this month with co-host Julius Collins. And while his comments were certainly eye-opening, they weren’t destructive in any way. Not to the fanbase, not to Mahomes, or anything of the sort. Needless to say, Hill’s comments from the podcast came as a surprise.

“I got death threats from every social media — every social media account I own, I got death threats on. Which is ridiculous.” Tyreek Hill on death threats he’s received

Hill said in an earlier episode of his podcast that he “took a lot of heat” for his quarterback comparison, but taking the heat to these levels is obviously too extreme. It’s fine to disagree with someone, but death threats? That seems childish.

Naturally, Hill had to expect some backlash by placing his new quarterback ahead of one he’s had so much success with, especially when Mahomes is considered one of the very best QBs in the NFL, but he likely didn’t expect the controversy to get this far. Nobody did.

Maybe next time Hill tries to instill confidence in his QB, he’ll do so on a much smaller scale, like privately. Still, there’s nothing wrong with what Hill said, he has a right to his opinion and he would know how both quarterbacks operate. Despite many skeptics around the league being doubtful of Tua’s abilities, Hill appears to be fully on board with his new QB down in Miami.

We’ll see how it works out. There will either be jokes of memes and gifs later on this season, poking fun at Hill for his unique takes when Tagovailoa throws an errant pass, or the Dolphins will make a true splash, landing in the AFC Playoffs, there’s no in-between. Maybe instead, the funny gifs and memes will come from Mahomes and the Chiefs with a rebuilt pass-catching corps.

