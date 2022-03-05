Tyreek Hill expected to sign $85 million contract extension with Kansas City Chiefs

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs and Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill seem to be moving closer towards a contract extension that will make him one of the highest-paid NFL players In 2022.

Heading into the 2022 offseason, the Chiefs are projected to have just $10.5 million in cap space. With Tyrann Mathieu, Melvin Ingram and Orlando Brown Jr. all top talents in NFL free agency, it leaves Kansas City in a tough financial spot.

Fortunately, there are plans to make room. Frank Clark is unlikely to return in 2022, drawing attention as a potential trade candidate. Meanwhile, a multi-year extension for Hill will keep the electrifying receiver in Kansas City for years to come.

Tyreek Hill stats (2021): 111 receptions, 1,239 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns

Early during the NFL Combine, reports emerged that Hill and the Chiefs were discussing a contract extension. Now there is additional information, hinting at the size of the contract that should be signed in a matter of weeks.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the expectation is Hill’s new extension will be a four-year contract worth approximately $85 million total and more than $40 million guaranteed.

It’s an easy decision for Kansas City to make. Signing Hill prevents him from testing the open market in 2023, when he could land an even bigger deal. Just as importantly, a long-term agreement creates cap room this offseason.

If the deal is $85 million over four seasons, the $21.25 million average annual salary would make Hill the third highest-paid receiver in football. In terms of guaranteed money, anything in excess of $43 million would rank second behind Julio Jones ($64 million).