Kansas City Chiefs, Tyreek Hill reportedly working towards contract extension

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is recognized as the fastest player in the NFL. Soon, he could quickly turn in another productive season into a lucrative contract extension.

As the Chiefs explore ways to create cap room – currently just $11.18 million under the 2022 cap (OvertheCap) – the franchise sees an avenue for creating more space. A long-term extension with Hill would spread out his cap number over multiple years, giving the team more financial flexibility.

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network first reported Hill and Kansas City were exploring a contract extension. According to FanSided’s Matt Verderame, the two sides are having ‘positing conversations towards’ a new deal.

Tyreek Hill contract: $20.685 million cap hit (2022), free agent in 2023

Hill, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, is coming off another productive campaign. He finished with a season-high 111 receptions, playing in all 17 games and ended the year with 1,239 receiving yards. He did all of this while battling a hamstring injury during the season.

A new deal would likely be one of the team’s top offseason priorities before NFL free agency begins. Once a deal is signed, Kansas City could free up upwards of $10 million in cap space to spend on a top free agent.

Hill and Davante Adams will likely be competing to become the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL. Whenever a deal is signed, expect Hill’s contract to average at least $24 million per season.