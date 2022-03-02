Tom Brady says he has great opportunities ahead of him, leaves door open for return

The Tom Brady carousel continues. Since retiring we’ve heard very little about the potential plans of TB12 in his post-retirement life, aside from playing and directing a movie loosely based on his own accomplishment.

Although, it could be that this “retirement” is short-lived, with Brady emerging from the shadows shortly. His most recent response in a recent appearance on Fred Couples’ SiriusXM show is quite fascinating, and if you read between the lines, the GOAT leaves open the idea of playing football in 2022.

This was Tom Brady’s response when asked about his future on Fred Couples’ SiriusXM radio show. Gentlemen start your speculation. pic.twitter.com/bx4kw53AU0 — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) March 2, 2022

Tom Brady heading back stirs up San Franciso 49ers rumors

As Brady himself mentioned, he initially wanted to spend time with his family, but he also noted that he’s been able to do that, and with more time off than he’s typically used to, he could be feeling refreshed. Heading back home to the bay area, roughly 20 miles from San Francisco, could just stir up enough emotions that Brady doesn’t want to call it quits just yet.

He knows he still has a ton of life left in his arm, he proved that by leading the NFL in several major passing categories this past season. Besides, at 44 years old, he hasn’t quite lived up to that idea of playing until he’s 45 or even longer. From everything we’ve seen in recent time, there’s no reason why Brady can’t continue to amaze for at least another season, if not more.

As far as how he’d finagle a way out of Tampa Bay into another bay? Well, that’s an entirely different question. Bruce Arians doesn’t seem to like that idea very much. Still, Brady just might have enough pull to find a way out, if that’s what he desires. Otherwise, running it back in Tampa Bay will present its own challenges.

