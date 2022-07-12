2022 The Open Championship television schedule, tee times and more

The Open Championship 2022 from the famed Old Course at St. Andrews is slated to get going on Thursday. It’s the last major of the PGA season and should bring a ton of interest around the sports world.

As one of the most historical tournaments in golf history, winning the Claret Jug is one of the primary resume-builders around the PGA world.

As of right now, Rory McIlroy has the top odds to win The Open Championship. He’s followed in line by Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm and 2022 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler.

Below, we preview the annual Major with information on the television schedule and when the world’s top golfers will tee off at the Old Course at St. Andrews.

What is The Open Championship?

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

It is one of four Major men’s championships on the annual PGA slate.

The first Open Championship was held at Prestwick Golf Club in Ayrshire, Scotland, all the way back in 1860. Willie Park Sr. won the initial event with Old Tom Morris winning three of the next four.

Tom Watson holds the modern record with five The Open Championship titles to his resume. The pre-modern era saw Harry Vardon win six titles.

The 2022 event represents the first time that the Open Championship has been held at the famed St. Andrews since back in 2015 when Zach Johnson came away with the win.

What channel is the Open Championship on?

USA and NBC will split coverage of the annual event with the former being the sole TV provider on Thursday and Friday. NBC will take over prime coverage on Saturday and for the final round on Sunday.

Television schdule for the 2022 Open Championship

Round Date Time (ET) Network 1 Thu, July 14 4:00 AM-3:00 PM USA 2 Fri, July 15 4:00 AM-3:00 PM USA 3 Sat, July 16 5:00 AM-7:00 AM USA 3 Sat, July 16 7:00 AM-3:00 PM NBC 4 Sun, July 17 4:00 AM-7:00 AM USA 4 Sun, July 17 7:00 AM-2:00 PM NBC Courtesy of Golf.com

2022 Open Championship streaming schedule

Peacock will be the primary streaming home for the 2022 Open Championship for all four days. You can also stream featured group and featured hole coverage on NBC Sports website and the NBC Sports app.

Related: Jack Nicklaus to be named honorary citizen of St. Andrews

2022 Open Championship pairings and tee times (all times St. Andrews/eastern)

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA announced its tee times and pairings for the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday

6:35 a.m./1:35 a.m. — Paul Lawrie, Webb Simpson, Min Woo Lee

6:46 a.m./1:46 a.m. — Sadom Kaewkanjana, Ben Campbell, Barclay Brown (A)

6:57 a.m./1:57 a.m. — Dean Burmester, Chan Kim, Brandon Wu

7:08 a.m./2:08 a.m. — Ian Poulter, Jamie Donaldson, Guido Migliozzi

7:19 a.m./2:19 a.m. — Garrick Higgo, MinKyu Kim, Ashley Chesters

7:30 a.m./2:30 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert, Kurt Kitayama

7:41 a.m./2:41 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Tom Hoge, JooHyung Kim

7:52 a.m./2:52 a.m. — John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Tringale

8:03 a.m./3:03 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Seamus Power

8:14 a.m./3:14 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose

8:25 a.m./3:25 a.m. — Cameron Young, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Robert MacIntyre

8:36 a.m./3:36 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners

8:47 a.m./3:47 a.m. — Brian Harman, Pablo Larrazabal, Danny Willett

9:03 a.m./4:03 a.m. — Stephen Dodd, JT Poston, Lee Westwood

9:14 a.m./4:14 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Luke List, Justin De Los Santos

9:25 a.m./4:25 a.m. — Ernie Els, Adri Arnaus, Brad Kennedy

9:36 a.m./4:36 a.m. — Mackenzie Hughes, Scott Vincent, Victor Perez

9:47 a.m./4:47 a.m. — Jason Kokrak, Nicolai Højgaard, Sihwan Kim

9:58 a.m./4:58 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

10:09 a.m./5:09 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland

10:20 a.m./5:20 a.m. — Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau

10:31 a.m./5:31 a.m. — Kevin Kisner, Chris Kirk, Takumi Kanaya

10:42 a.m./5:42 a.m. — Dylan Frittelli, Trey Mullinax, Matthew Jordan

10:53 a.m./5:53 a.m. — Anthony Quayle, Zander Lombard, John Parry

11:04 a.m./6:04 a.m. — Thomas Detry, Richard Mansell, Marco Penge

11:15 a.m./6:15 a.m. — Alexander Björk, Oliver Farr, Matt Ford

11:36 a.m./6:36 a.m. — Mark Calcavecchia, Ryan Fox, Jediah Morgan

11:47 a.m./6:47 a.m. — Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Bernd Wiesberger, Sam Bairstow (A)

11:58 a.m./6:58 a.m. — Adrian Meronk, Haotong Li, Marcus Armitage

12:09 p.m./7:09 a.m. — Thriston Lawrence, Fabrizio Zanotti, Alex Wrigley

12:20 p.m./7:20 a.m. — Aaron Wise, Si Woo Kim, Sam Horsfield

12:31 p.m./7:31 a.m. — Talor Gooch, Shaun Norris, Wyndham Clark

12:42 p.m./7:42 a.m. — Henrik Stenson, Russell Henley, Aldrich Potgieter (A)

12:53 p.m./7:53 a.m. — Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia, Aaron Jarvis (A)

1:04 p.m./8:04 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Paul Casey, Gary Woodland

1:15 p.m./8:15 a.m. — Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman

1:26 p.m./8:26 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton

1:37 p.m./8:37 a.m. — Darren Clarke, Richard Bland, Filippo Celli (A)

1:48 p.m./8:48 a.m. — Kevin Na, Kazuki Higa, Erik Van Rooyen

2:04 p.m./9:04 a.m. — David Duval, Justin Harding, Jordan Smith

2:15 p.m./9:15 a.m. — Shugo Imahira, Jason Scrivener, David Law

2:26 p.m./9:26 a.m. — Abraham Ancer, Yuto Katsuragawa, Emiliano Grillo

2:37 p.m./9:37 a.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, Harris English, Keita Nakajima (A)

2:48 p.m./9:48 a.m. — Padraig Harrington, Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell

2:59 p.m./9:59 a.m. — Tiger Woods, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

3:10 p.m./10:10 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III

3:21 p.m./10:21 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Mito Pereira

3:32 p.m./10:32 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Sebastián Muñoz, Sahith Theegala

3:43 p.m./10:43 a.m. — Laurie Canter, Dimitrios Papadatos, Matthew Griffn

3:54 p.m./10:54 a.m. — John Catlin, Jamie Rutherford, David Carey

4:05 p.m./11:05 a.m. — Mingyu Cho, Jorge Fernández Valdés, Robert Dinwiddie

4:16 p.m./11:16 a.m. — Lars Van Meijel, Jack Floydd, Ronan Mullarney

Friday

6:35 a.m./1:35 a.m. — Mark Calcavecchia, Ryan Fox, Jediah Morgan

6:46 a.m./1:46 a.m. — Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Bernd Wiesberger, Sam Bairstow (A)

6:57 a.m./1:57 a.m. — Adrian Meronk, Haotong Li, Marcus Armitage

7:08 a.m./2:08 a.m. — Thriston Lawrence, Fabrizio Zanotti, Alex Wrigley

7:19 a.m./2:19 a.m. — Aaron Wise, Si Woo Kim, Sam Horsfield

7:30 a.m./2:30 a.m. — Talor Gooch, Shaun Norris, Wyndham Clark

7:41 a.m./2:41 a.m. — Henrik Stenson, Russell Henley, Aldrich Potgieter (A)

7:52 a.m./2:52 a.m. — Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia, Aaron Jarvis (A)

8:03 a.m./3:03 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Paul Casey, Gary Woodland

8:14 a.m./3:14 a.m. — Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman

8:25 a.m./3:25 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton

8:36 a.m./3:36 a.m. — Darren Clarke, Richard Bland, Filippo Celli (A)

8:47 a.m./3:47 a.m. — Kevin Na, Kazuki Higa, Erik Van Rooyen

9:03 a.m./4:03 a.m. — David Duval, Justin Harding, Jordan Smith

9:14 a.m./4:14 a.m. — Shugo Imahira, Jason Scrivener, David Law

9:25 a.m./4:25 a.m. — Abraham Ancer, Yuto Katsuragawa, Emiliano Grillo

9:36 a.m./4:36 a.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, Harris English, Keita Nakajima (A)

9:47 a.m./4:47 a.m. — Padraig Harrington, Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell

9:58 a.m./4:48 a.m. — Tiger Woods, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

10:09 a.m./5:09 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III

10:20 a.m./5:18 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Mito Pereira

10:31 a.m./5:31 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Sebastián Muñoz, Sahith Theegala

10:42 a.m./5:42 a.m. — Laurie Canter, Dimitrios Papadatos, Matthew Griffn

10:53 a.m./5:53 a.m. — John Catlin, Jamie Rutherford, David Carey

11:04 a.m./6:04 a.m. — Mingyu Cho, Jorge Fernández Valdés, Robert Dinwiddie

11:15 a.m./6:15 a.m. — Lars Van Meijel, Jack Floydd, Ronan Mullarney

11:36 a.m./6:36 a.m. — Paul Lawrie, Webb Simpson, Min Woo Lee

11:47 a.m./6:47 a.m. — Sadom Kaewkanjana, Ben Campbell, Barclay Brown (A)

11:58 a.m./6:58 a.m. — Dean Burmester, Chan Kim, Brandon Wu

12:08 p.m./7:08 a.m. — Ian Poulter, Jamie Donaldson, Guido Migliozzi

12:19 p.m./7:19 a.m. — Garrick Higgo, MinKyu Kim, Ashley Chesters

12:30 p.m./7:30 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert, Kurt Kitayama

12:41 p.m./7:41 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Tom Hoge, JooHyung Kim

12:53 p.m./7:53 a.m. — John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Tringale

1:04 p.m./8:04 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Seamus Power

1:15 p.m./8:15 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose

1:26 p.m./8:26 a.m. — Cameron Young, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Robert MacIntyre

1:37 p.m./8:37 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners

1:48 p.m./8:48 a.m. — Brian Harman, Pablo Larrazabal, Danny Willett

2:04 p.m./9:04 a.m. — Stephen Dodd, JT Poston, Lee Westwood

2:15 p.m./9:15 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Luke List, Justin De Los Santos

2:26 p.m./9:26 a.m. — Ernie Els, Adri Arnaus, Brad Kennedy

2:37 p.m./9:37 a.m. — Mackenzie Hughes, Scott Vincent, Victor Perez

2:48 p.m./9:48 a.m. — Jason Kokrak, Nicolai Højgaard, Sihwan Kim

2:59 p.m./9:59 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

3:10 p.m./10:10 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland

3:21 p.m./10:21 a.m. — Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau

3:32 p.m./10:32 a.m.– Kevin Kisner, Chris Kirk, Takumi Kanaya

3:43 p.m./10:43 a.m. — Dylan Frittelli, Trey Mullinax, Matthew Jordan

3:54 p.m./10:54 a.m. — Anthony Quayle, Zander Lombard, John Parry

4:05 p.m./11:05 a.m.– Thomas Detry, Richard Mansell, Marco Penge

4:16 p.m./11:16 a.m. — Alexander Björk, Oliver Farr, Matt Ford

Golfer rankings leading up to the 2022 Open Championship

Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Scheffler Rory McIlroy Jon Rahm Patrick Cantlay Xander Schauffele Cameron Smith Justin Thomas Collin Morikawa Viktor Hovland Matt Fitzpatrick Sam Burns Jordan Spieth Will Zalatoris Hideki Matsuyama Billy Horschel Joaquin Niemann Tony Finau Dustin Johnson Max Homa Brooks Koepka

Past 10 Open Championship winners

2021: Collin Morikawa

2020: No event (COVID-19)

2019: Shane Lowry

2018: Francesco Molinari

2017: Jordan Spieth

2016: Henrik Stenson

2015: Zach Johnson

2014: Rory McIlroy

2013: Phil Mickelson

2012: Ernie Els

2011: Darren Clarke

Related: Tiger Woods among sportsbooks’ biggest liability at the 2022 Open Championship

Will Tiger Woods tee of in the 2022 Open Championship?

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Woods will tee off with 2022 US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa in the first two rounds of the Open Championship.

This will represent his third major of the season after coming back following a horrible automobile accident back in February of 2021. He withdrew from the PGA Championship in the third round and had to skip the US Open after struggling at the 2022 Masters.

He won at St. Andrews back in 2000 and 2005. Woods is a three-time winner of the annual major across the pond.