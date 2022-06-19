Matt Fitzpatrick wins 2022 U.S. Open in epic fashion: Golf world reacts

Matt Fitzpatrick found himself in a two-way tie with Will Zalatoris heading into Sunday’s final round of the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline.
A seven-time European Tour winner, the 27-year-old England native had never come out on top in the PGA Tour. He finished fifth in the recently completed PGA Championship and was playing good golf.
In no way did this make him anywhere near a favorite in a field headed by 2022 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler.
With that said, Fitzpatrick worked his magic on the back nine Sunday to defeat both Scheffler and Zalatoris by one stroke. After hitting bogeys on 10 and 11, the Euro came threw big time. That included a long putt for birdie on 13.
After another birdie on 15, Matt Fitzpatrick simply needed a par on 18. That’s when his approach went into the bunker, leading to some concerned fans at Brookline. That’s also when Fitzpatrick hit one of the best shots in major tournament history en route to coming away with his first ever PGA Tour win. Check it out.
Talk about having ice water in your veins. What an absolutely remarkable shot from Fizpatrick. A few moments later, and he’d etch his name in the history books.
In his 105th PGA Tour event, Fitzpatrick comes away with his first win. He had 22 top-10 finishes and was a runner-up twice. Talk about a major breakthrough performance here.