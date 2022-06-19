Matt Fitzpatrick wins 2022 U.S. Open in epic fashion: Golf world reacts

Matt Fitzpatrick found himself in a two-way tie with Will Zalatoris heading into Sunday’s final round of the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline.

A seven-time European Tour winner, the 27-year-old England native had never come out on top in the PGA Tour. He finished fifth in the recently completed PGA Championship and was playing good golf.

In no way did this make him anywhere near a favorite in a field headed by 2022 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler.

With that said, Fitzpatrick worked his magic on the back nine Sunday to defeat both Scheffler and Zalatoris by one stroke. After hitting bogeys on 10 and 11, the Euro came threw big time. That included a long putt for birdie on 13.

That's one way to tie the lead ⛳️



Matt Fitzpatrick from unREAL range 🎯pic.twitter.com/vGBcK2sP2d — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) June 19, 2022

After another birdie on 15, Matt Fitzpatrick simply needed a par on 18. That’s when his approach went into the bunker, leading to some concerned fans at Brookline. That’s also when Fitzpatrick hit one of the best shots in major tournament history en route to coming away with his first ever PGA Tour win. Check it out.

This shot by Matt Fitzpatrick 🤩



Looking to close it out on the green now. pic.twitter.com/sdQ4LDf8jA — Covers (@Covers) June 19, 2022

Talk about having ice water in your veins. What an absolutely remarkable shot from Fizpatrick. A few moments later, and he’d etch his name in the history books.

In his 105th PGA Tour event, Fitzpatrick comes away with his first win. He had 22 top-10 finishes and was a runner-up twice. Talk about a major breakthrough performance here.

Golf world reacts to Matt Fitzpatrick winning 2022 U.S. Open

What a SHOT from Matt Fitzpatrick out of the bunker.



My goodness.#USOpen — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) June 19, 2022

Matt Fitzpatrick wins the U.S. Open at The Country Club nine years after winning the U.S. Amateur… at The Country Club.



He joins Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Open at the same venue. Jack did it at Pebble Beach in 1961 and 1972. pic.twitter.com/FVO0M1bByC — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 19, 2022

THEY CAME. THEY SAW. THE BLADESMAN CONQUERED ⚔️



Matt Fitzpatrick – 2022 US Open Champion 🏆⛳️



Unbelievable achievement, @MattFitz94 👏👏👏#USOPEN pic.twitter.com/R70ZluoeWw — Blades Mad (@Blades_Mad) June 19, 2022

Matt Fitzpatrick is the first player ever from outside the United States to win the @usopengolf and U.S. Amateur in his career. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) June 19, 2022

Whatever you got your dad for Father’s Day, it wasn’t as good as what Matt Fitzpatrick got his pic.twitter.com/8W5Ucwf1af — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) June 19, 2022

Matt Fitzpatrick is a consummate professional.



After every single shot he takes he'll write notes. He's charted every single golf shot he has hit since he was a youngster.



He leaves no stone unturned.



His discipline and dedication has seen him win his first major.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/RxXpEv9X66 — bet365 (@bet365) June 19, 2022

Another title at The Country Club. 👏



Nine years after winning the U.S. Amateur at Brookline, Matt Fitzpatrick is a #USOpen champion. pic.twitter.com/wrGx2vHeHd — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) June 19, 2022

He has hit 17 greens in the final round of the US Open, from the lead. It does not get better. He's out-driven the best players in the world. He's beaten two of the best players in the US despite giving them strokes on the greens. He's Matt Fitzpatrick from the Hallamshire. — Ben Coley (@BenColeyGolf) June 19, 2022