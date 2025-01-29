TGL schedule: Dates, start times, TV info, and more for upcoming Tomorrow’s Golf League schedule

Credit: GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wondering if there is a TGL match tonight? Then get a look at the upcoming TGL schedule and much more about the next matchup for Tomorrow’s Golf League.

Related: What is the TGL Golf League? Everything you need to know about Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s new venture

Next TGL golf match

There is no TGL golf match today. The next matchup takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 4 when the Boston Commons (0-0-1) battle Los Angeles GC (1-0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

2025 TGL schedule

Below you can find all the remaining matches on the 2025 TGL schedule.

Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info Tuesday, Feb. 4 Boston Common vs. Los Angeles GC 9:00 PM ESPN/ESPN+ Monday, Feb. 17 Atlanta Drive vs. Los Angeles GC 1:00 PM ESPN/ESPN+ Monday, Feb. 17 Atlanta Drive vs. Bay GC 4:00 PM ESPN/ESPN+ Monday, Feb. 17 Bay GC vs. Boston Common 7:00 PM ESPN 2/ESPN+ Tuesday, Feb. 18 Jupiter Links vs. New York GC 7:00 PM ESPN/ESPN+ Monday, Feb. 24 Los Angeles GC vs. New York GC 5:00 PM ESPN 2/ESPN+ Monday, Feb. 24 Boston Commons vs. Atlanta Drive 9:00 PM ESPN 2/ESPN+ Tuesday, Feb. 25 Bay GC vs. Jupiter Links 9:00 PM ESPN/ESPN+ Monday, Mar. 3 Bay GC vs. Los Angeles GC 3:00 PM ESPN 2/ESPN+ Monday, Mar. 3 New York GC vs. Boston Common 7:00 PM ESPN 2/ESPN+ Tuesday, Mar. 4 Jupiter Links vs. Atlanta Drive 7:00 PM ESPN/ESPN+

Also Read: 2025 Golf schedule – Upcoming PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf schedule

What channel is the TGL on tonight?

Credit: GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The new TGL golf league will air all of its matchups on either ESPN or ESPN 2. It will also be streamed on ESPN+.

Where is the TGL golf league played?

Every single match on the 2025 TGL schedule will take place inside the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Is TGL golf live?

Yes, all TGL matches will air live on ESPN or ESPN 2 and be streamed on ESPN+.

Also Read: 5 longest golf drives of all time – Where does Tiger Woods land on the list?

2025 TGL results

Get a look at all the results from the first-ever season of Tomorrow’s Golf League.

Date Matchup TV Info Tuesday, Jan. 7 Bay GC, 9, New York GC 2 ESPN Tuesday, Jan. 14 Los Angeles GC 12, Jupiter Links 1 ESPN Tuesday, Jan. 21 Atlanta Drive 4, New York GC 0 ESPN Monday, Jan. 27 Jupiter Links 4, Boston Common 3 ESPN

What does TGL stand for?

Credit: GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TGL stands for Tomorrow’s Golf League. TGL is aiming to innovate the game of golf by using simulators, green modifications for each hole, and much more.

What is the TGL golf format?

TGL uses a team concept. Twenty-four PGA Tour players are divided into six teams. In each match, three players will represent the squad in a 3-on-3 match. Each match consists of 15 holes split between two sessions. The first session is a nine-hole triple match, playing alternate shot format among the three players. Following intermission, the final six holes are singles action where the six players go head-to-head.

Players will hit their tee and approach shots into a simulator screen that is 64 by 53 feet. The simulator is nearly 24 times the size of a standard simulator.

Also Read: Best female golfers of all-time who dominated the women’s game on LPGA Tour