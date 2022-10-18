3 best Stephen Curry all-time records with the Golden State Warriors

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Being an NBA superstar is one thing and being a multiple Golden State Warriors record-holder is definitely another. Stephen Curry knows all about both.

In a span of 13 years, Curry established his spot on the list of all-time greats, be it in the entire NBA and in the Warriors organization. By doing so, he also set and broke multiple records for Golden State.

Curry’s name is all over the Warriors record books but most Golden State fans are already well aware of the feats Curry has put into his resume. But apparently, there are three of them that stood out the most, so let’s take a quick dive into it.

It’s no question Stephen Curry is the greatest Golden State Warriors 3-point shooter

Oct 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gestures in front of Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) during the first half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Without a doubt, Curry officially became the greatest 3-point shooter of all time when he surpassed Ray Allen for most career 3-point shots made last season. Needless to say, Curry’s incredible milestone put him on top of everyone else in the Warriors history by a mile.

After 826 games, Curry has nailed 3,117 3-point shots in 7,290 attempts. The unbelievable tally makes Curry the Warriors’ all-time leader in 3-point shots made. His Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, sits far away at second with 1,912 treys made in 4,587 attempts.

Steph Curryen dethroned Wilt Chamberlain as the all-time Golden State Warriors scoring leader

For decades, late NBA Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain held the title for most points scored in the Warriors franchise history with 17,783. However, in a home game against the Denver Nuggets in April last year, Curry eclipsed that all-time record after flipping up a layup in the first quarter to score his 17,784th point as a Warrior.

Last season, Curry scored a total of 1,630 points in 64 games to improve his all-time tally to 20,064. He will start the 2022-23 campaign as the greatest Warriors scorer of all-time and it is likely to stay that way for a long time as.

No one has played more games in a Golden State Warriors uniform than Steph Curry

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

In January, Curry suited up for his 808th game in a Golden State Warriors uniform. After tip-off, he officially passed Warriors legend Chris Mullin for most games played in franchise history. The significant moment undoubtedly made Curry the most loyal and active Warriors player of all time.

Some look at the feat as another glitter to Curry’s already shimmering Warriors career. However, Coach Steve Kerr admitted that it meant a lot for the franchise and it has a special place in his heart.

“Steph has done so many things, and there are so many records that they run into each other,” Kerr said via NBC Sports. “[But] I love that particular record just because it signifies his loyalty to the franchise and vice versa, the love affair that exists between Steph and the Bay… You don’t see this an awful lot.”

After an emphatic championship run last season, it wouldn’t be a shock if Curry adds another Warriors record to his name in the 2022-23 season.