Stephen Curry breaks NBA all-time three-point record

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has re-defined the NBA game as we know it. Since entering the NBA as a skinny young kid back in 2009, his ability to hit the three-points shots pretty much anywhere on the court has been something to behold.
Curry now boasts the all-time three-point record after he hit this shot against the New York Knicks inside Madison Square Garden Tuesday evening.
Curry breaks Ray Allen’s career record in just 789 career games. He totaled 2,974 three-pointers throughout his illustrius career. For comparison’s sake, it took Mr. Allen 1,300 games to reach that mark. Talk about absurd.
A two-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA champion, Stephen Curry was once considered an injury-plagued engima earlier in his career. He’s turned that around to be one of the faces of the modern NBA.
It really has been magical to watch the future first-ballot Hall of Famer do his thing. Breaking the record inside the Mecca of the basketball world and within the city that Rucker Park made famous just adds another layer to this.
Stephen Curry and all-time NBA three-point leaders
|Player
|Years
|Total
|Stephen Curry
|2009-
|2,974
|Ray Allen
|1996-2014
|2,973
|Reggie Miller
|1987-2005
|2,560
|James Harden
|2009-
|2,509
|Kyler Korver
|2003-2020
|2,450
|Vince Carter
|1998-2020
|2,290
|Jason Terry
|1999-2018
|2,282
|Jamal Crawford
|2000-2020
|2,221
|Paul Pierce
|1998-2017
|2,143
|Damian Lillard
|2012-
|2,109
|LeBron James
|2003-
|2,023