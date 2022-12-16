Seattle Seahawks likely lose key defensive player for season with ‘ACL injury’

The Seattle Seahawks not only suffered a major loss to rivals the San Franciso 49ers on Thursday night, they likely lost a key player on defense for the rest of the season.

Yesterday, the Seahawks battled the 49ers hoping to keep their division title hopes alive. However, their high-powered offense was kept in check by the elite San Francisco defense, and Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey starred in helping guide the 49ers to a 21-13 victory.

The win clinched the NFC West title for the ‘9ers and set Seattle on a course where they will now have to fight their way into a playoff spot over the final weeks of the 2022 season. Unfortunately, they will likely have to make that postseason push without defensive tackle Bryan Mone.

Seattle Seahawks tackle Bryan Mone likely has a season-ending ACL injury

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Following the team’s frustrating loss at home on Thursday — a fourth in their last five — head coach Pete Carroll revealed to the media that four-year veteran Bryan Mone suffered a serious knee injury in the first quarter of their latest defeat.

“Big Mone, he hurt his knee (via John Boyle). We can’t say everything, but it’s a significant knee injury… He had a legitimate knee injury. It’s an ACL injury.” – Pete Carroll

Mone started in three of the 13 games he played this season. While he isn’t a Pro Bowler or anchor of the unit, he has become an important player in the line’s interior with starter Al Woods sidelined with an Achilles injury.

The Seattle Seahawks’ defense has been their weakness this season and more injuries to that group won’t help their chances of snagging up one of the NFC’s wild-card spots.