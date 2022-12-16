3 Reasons why the Indiana Pacers need to trade for John Collins

The Indiana Pacers are 15-14 after 29 games this season. At this point, it’s fair to question what is the better direction for the team to travel. Making a push for the playoffs or a drop-down in the NBA standings for a lottery pick?

Both strategies have valid cases as being the best path forward for the team. Regardless of the decision that the Indiana Pacers make, there is a new rumor swirling around the NBA that has benefits for the team in the long and short term.

Nevertheless, the Pacers have expressed interest in acquiring a power forward for their team, in particular, John Collins of Atlanta. Collins has made it known that he does not want to be in ATL anymore and wants out. The Hawks have explored trade scenarios with Brooklyn and a three-team deal involving Utah and Phoenix.

With the door still open for a deal, let’s run through three reasons why the Indiana Pacers should make a hard push for a John Collins trade.

Indiana Pacers would finally have a natural power forward

Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

At the beginning of the season, Jalen Smith was playing the power forward spot alongside Myles Turner. Smith was playing a bit out of position and now he’s no longer starting. If the team was able to trade for Collins, then he could start at the power forward spot alongside either Turner or Smith.

What exactly the package is to acquire Collins is up for debate. Most likely though one of Smith, Turner, or Isaiah Jackson would need to be dealt away. Realistically, it’s probably Smith or Turner as they hold the most trade value. For a portion of the Pacers’ fan base, they’d be screaming loud that it’s Turner who is traded away, especially since his contract is up after this season.

It’s also being speculated that the Pacers are open to re-signing Turner. It’s not surprising as he’s having a career season. Some of the execs think this is merely a tactic to try and increase the return package for Turner.

Turner has changed representation, which leads to the thinking that he is certainly targeting free agency over a re-signing. However, he is open to the idea of returning to the only organization he’s ever known. But back to Collins and his fit with the Pacers.

Collins fit’s better playing alongside Tyrese Haliburton

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

If Turner is dealt, then the Pacers would most likely move Smith into the starting lineup at his more natural position, center. And Collins could start right alongside him. The team would still be able to employ two shot blockers on the floor and two big men who can shoot threes.

A big difference is now they’d have two good rebounders on the floor. If Smith is dealt away, then everything that was previously mentioned would still apply except for the part about having two good rebounders on the floor.

Collins has shown that when he plays alongside a point guard who is thinking more pass first that he can really thrive. Tyrese Haliburton is the perfect type of point guard to complement Collins. Haliburton is leading the NBA in assists and in every game is setting his teammates up for success. The two-man game of Haliburton and Collins could be deadly.

John Collins would fix mistake from 2017 NBA Draft

Back in the 2017 NBA Draft, the Pacers had an opportunity to draft Collins out of Wake Forrest. Instead, they chose T.J. Leaf. Some concern about Collins was that he was a power forward and a guy who appeared to need to play on the block with his back to the basket.

Being able to see that he could face up and stretch the floor out to the three-point line wasn’t something that many saw in him. He has become the player the Pacers were hoping to be getting when they drafted Leaf.

Again, the Pacers are in a situation where they can make a push for the playoffs and continue to build for the future. This is an opportunity for them to capitalize on this moment. Adding Collins to the roster would be a good move for the team.