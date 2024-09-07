Promising San Francisco 49ers news on Christian McCaffrey for Week 1, insight on workload

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers kick their season off a bit later than most with a Monday Night Football showdown against the New York Jets. Having an extra day of rest will only help Christian McCaffrey recover from the calf and Achilles injury he’s been dealing with throughout training camp. But is it enough time?

McCaffrey is a vital part of the 49ers offense. One that could be asking less of Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams, both players who have missed a majority of practices while working through contract adjustments/extensions with the front office. This only places more of a burden on Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and McCaffrey. But how much can the 49ers rely on their superstar running back?

Christian McCaffrey expected to have full workload in San Francisco 49ers’ opener

Fantasy football players are eager to learn more about what to expect from Christian McCaffrey in Week 1. Is CMC worth a start? Should he sit? Where does McCaffrey rank among the Week 1 fantasy football RB rankings?

Players will be happy to learn that the San Francisco 49ers are expected to give McCaffrey a full workload on Monday against a good New York Jets defense featuring former 49ers coach Robert Saleh.

McCaffrey missed practice on Tuesday, but he’s been able to get a full practice in during the past two days. Now, the All-Pro running back said there’s “no” doubt he’ll play on Monday.

When asked about whether he’ll get his normal workload, McCaffrey replied, “I hope so.” Earlier, Kyle Shanahan said his running back would be “out there and ready to roll.”

