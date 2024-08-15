Major New York Mets and New York Yankees potential winter trade target reportedly off the market

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

A player that both the New York Mets and New York Yankees likely would have targeted for a potential winter trade has reportedly been told his team has no intention of moving him.

Both the Mets and Yankees are in the thick of the playoff chase entering the MLB games today. The Bronx Bombers are in a hotly contested fight for the top spot in the American League East. While the Amazin’s are serious contenders to land one of the two National League Wild Card spots.

However their seasons turn out this fall, both organizations targeted starting pitching before the July trade deadline and will likely do so again this winter. One player that might have been on their radar as a potential target is Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara.

The 2022 NL Cy Young has missed all of 2024 following Tommy John surgery. The Marlins are always open to trading star players for major prospects, especially since Alcantara would get a strong trade return. So teams are sure to call about him in the offseason to check on his availability. But it now looks like that would be wasted energy.

Sandy Alcantara stats (Career): 41-55 Record, 3.32 ERA, 1.157 WHIP, 789 SO, 273 BB, 900.2 IP

New York Mets and New York Yankees will not get a chance to trade for Sandy Alcantara this winter

On Wednesday, Miami Herald Marlins reporter Craig Mish revealed that “The Marlins have informed 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara he will not be traded this offseason.” He also claimed the expectation is that he will be the team’s Opening Day starter in 2024. Since his recovery from surgery has gone “smoothly.”

Both the New York Mets and New York Yankees would prefer to hold on to their top prospects. However, the two-time All-Star is one player — even after TJS — that they probably would have parted with elite minor leaguers for if he were available. Especially since he is under team control at a bargain rate for the next three seasons.

