Patrick Peterson still has not spoken with Kyler Murray, would like to help Arizona Cardinals QB

Back near the end of November, when Kyler Murray was still healthy and in the starting lineup at quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals, former teammate Patrick Peterson made some pointed remarks about the No. 1 overall pick from 2019.

“Kyler Murray don’t care about nobody but Kyler Murray.”

To no surprise, once Murray heard this take from a player he once shared a locker room with for two NFL seasons, the QB was quite bothered.

This isn’t true…you on some weird shit @p2 you got my number, if you really felt like this as a “big bro” or “mentor” you supposed to call me and tell me, not drag me so your podcast can grow… https://t.co/MFqbMKh3la — Kyler Murray (@K1) December 1, 2022

Kyler Murray and Patrick Peterson still have not mended fences

Even after Murray’s response, Peterson insisted he had “no problem” with Murray and really only wanted to build his former teammate up. Peterson also mentioned that he did attempt to reach out to the Cardinals QB but ultimately couldn’t connect, perhaps due to having the wrong number.

Now, weeks later, Peterson was asked about Murray during an appearance on The Pat McAfee show. Here’s what the eight-time Pro Bowl corner had to say while noting he still has not spoken to Murray.

“No, I mean, yeah, if we ever get on the call, we can talk. I don’t have beef with Kyler, I would love to talk with Kyler. That’s my guy! Listen, I would love to talk with Kyler, I don’t have beef. I just want to help him understand the flaws that everyone else is seeing that can help him, help his team become better, because his team is looking at him for that leadership role. Help sharpen up on his leadership skills, how his teammates are going to perceive him.” Kyler Murray’s former Cardinals teammate Patrick Peterson on their relationship

With Murray now sidelined for the rest of the season and possibly, but not definitely parts of next season as he looks to recover from an ACL injury, the 25-year-old should have plenty of free time on his hands should he want to reconnect with Peterson.

Both McAfee and Peterson closed the conversation by agreeing that the NFL would be better off with Murray thriving in the future. That’s something we can all agree on, but Peterson apparently still feels the young QB has a lot of room for growth. Based on this year’s effort, in addition to Murray’s inconsistency, it’s hard to argue with his take.

