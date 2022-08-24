Patrick Mahomes isn’t on Aaron Rodgers level, says former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver

When it comes to comparing Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, new Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins believes it’s not that close and the four-time NFL MVP is on a different level than his former teammate Mahomes.

The question of who is the best quarterback in the NFL is something fans and media are constantly debating every season. It is a very subjective topic, but one that garners a lot of attention since it is the most important position in the most popular sport in the United States.

However, when actual NFL players take part in the discourse, their opinions hold different weights. Especially if they have played with or against the elite signal callers in the sport. There is no doubt that Mahomes is among the very best in the game. But this summer he has been on the wrong end of some shade tossing from former teammates.

In June, former Chiefs star and new Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill claimed that much-maligned QB Tua Tagovailoa is just as accurate as his former teammate Mahomes. Most brushed the comment off as Hill’s attempt at trying to build up the confidence of his new quarterback. However, on Tuesday another one-time Chiefs player took a little shot at Mahomes.

Sammy Watkins says he has never played with a QB that ‘carry themselves’ like Aaron Rodgers

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

In an interview with the Packers website, new Green Bay wideout Sammy Watkins was asked about a comment he made early in training camp. “I think Pat is incredibly good, but A-Rod is on a whole ‘nother level,” Watkins reportedly said to Randall Cobb in a locker room exchange when he asked about the difference between the two.

Watkins did not deny his comment yesterday, and when asked about it he did not try to go with a more careful approach. Instead, he added to the idea by explaining that Rodgers has an ability he has never seen in any of the QBs he has played with during his eight-year career. Watkins was a member of the Chiefs roster from 2018 to 2020.

“He’s amazing. How he controls the ball. How he puts everyone in place. I’ve been with a lot of quarterbacks, and I’ve never seen them carry themselves like Aaron Rodgers.” Watkins on Aaron Rodgers

Surely not the harshest comments in the world. However, it is interesting that these players don’t look back on their time with Mahomes with more reverence and appreciation. Since most fans and pundits revere the impressive talents of the Chiefs superstar.

At least Rodgers being just as good or better than Mahomes at something is far more believable than Tagovailoa.