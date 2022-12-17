Jerry Jones hints that Odell Beckham Jr will sign with Dallas Cowboys

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The signing of T.Y. Hilton led many to believe that Odell Beckham Jr. would be signing with another NFL team, if he played at all this season. Now, it appears Dallas could be the favorite to land the star wideout.

When the Cowboys brought the 30-year-old to Dallas, he attended a Mavericks game with NFL stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. The recruiting tour included fans chanting “OBJ” with a tour of the team facility.

However, Dallas experienced what the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants went through when they hosted Beckham Jr. The 5-foot-11 receiver wouldn’t go through a workout and the medical exam of his surgically-repaired knee left teams with concerns.

It all raised significant doubt regarding Beckham’s availability for the remainder of the 2022 season. If he couldn’t even practice in the coming weeks and he wanted a lucrative multi-year contract, clubs in the hunt for a Super Bowl might prefer to bet on safer options.

Odell Beckham Jr career stats: 531 receptions, 7,367 receiving yards, 56 touchdowns

As a result, Dallas signed Hilton and Cole Beasley came out of retirement to rejoin the Buffalo Bills. Both veterans provided immediate reinforcements for receiving corps that needed dependable weapons. However, it appears the door isn’t closed on Beckham Jr playing in Dallas for the NFL playoffs.

During an interview with Jarrett Bell of USA Today, Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones offered strong hints that Dallas will land the three-time Pro Bowl receiver.

“Odell’s going to join us. There’s a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I’ll look to the future. But most of it being about now.” Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Odell Beckham Jr.

Dallas offered Beckham Jr. a similar deal to the one signed by Hilton, a one-year pact with heavy incentives based on games played and how far the Cowboys advance in the playoffs. If he decides to sign with Dallas, it would likely come with significantly more incentives and bonuses.

Ultimately, this will likely come down to what Beckham Jr. wants to do. The safer decision is to sit out the remainder of the NFL season, allowing the torn ACL he suffered in February to fully heal. If he wants to compete for another Super Bowl, though, the Cowboys are the best fit for him.