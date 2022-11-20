Odell Beckham Jr. adds to rumors with series of cryptic social media posts

Odell Beckham Jr. continues to make headlines around the NFL world despite the former Pro Bowler remaining a free agent.

It was earlier on Sunday that a report surfaced indicating OBJ has post-Thanksgiving visits set up with the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, two teams said to be in on signing the star pass-catcher. In fact, contending teams are preparing offers for the boisterous wide receiver.

Whether he was bored or something else on Sunday, Beckham Jr. took to social media with a couple of cryptic posts. The first one came immediately after Dallas handed the Minnesota Vikings a humiliating 40-3 home loss.

They went krazy today 👀 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 21, 2022

When asked by former NFL player Charles James whether he was signing with the Cowboys, Odell Beckham responded in kind.

🤐🤐🤐🤐 I miss @saquon — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 21, 2022

Of course, the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is talking about current Giants running back and former teammate Saquon Barkley.

We’re not going to read too much into social media posts, especially on Twitter 2.0. But OBJ has created waves in this regard in the past. Now that he’s fully cleared to return from the torn ACL he suffered late last season, anything he has to say publicly should be noted.

Related: Ranking top NFL wide receivers right now

Best fit for Odell Beckham Jr in NFL free agency

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

That’s the broader question at play here. In addition to the Cowboys and Giants, OBJ has been linked to both the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills.

For a player of his ilk, it has to be about joining a contender. Dallas’ 37-point road win over a previously one-loss Vikings team had to open some eyes around the NFL. It’s clear OBJ was paying attention. As for the Giants, they put up a brutal performance in a loss to the Detroit Lions.

Buffalo also ended its two-game losing streak with a win over the Cleveland Browns. Meanwhile, San Francisco has won two consecutive games and looks like an entirely different beast following the acquisition of All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.

Odell Beckham Jr. stats (2021): 44 receptions, 537 yards, 5 TD, 53.7% catch rate

A Pro Bowler in each of his first three NFL seasons, OBJ saw his career take a turn once he was dealt to the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2019 campaign. The 30-year-old receiver then turned back the clock after he landed with the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams last season.

Contending teams are hoping for much of the same. Meanwhile, NFL fans are sitting back and reading cryptic social media posts in an attempt to figure out in what direction Beckham Jr is leaning.