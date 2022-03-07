Odell Beckham Jr. expected to re-sign with Los Angeles Rams in a matter of days

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Los Angeles Rams in November 2021, hoping to win a Super Bowl and rebuild his value. While he suffered a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI, the star receiver could have a shot at redemption with the Rams.

From the moment he arrived in Los Angeles, the 29-year-old receiver seemed like a perfect fit. He meshed well in the locker room and made an impact on the field, even when he wasn’t getting targeted by Matthew Stafford.

Steadily, Beckham Jr. earned a more prominent role in the Rams’ passing attack. It all led to a fantastic playoff run that saw the 5-foot-11 receiver hail in 21 receptions for 288 receiving yards in four games.

Unfortunately, Beckham tore his ACL before halftime against the Cincinnati Bengals. It marked his second ACL tear in his left knee, a concerning development for a receiver shy of 30. Fortunately, everything is trending towards him staying in Los Angeles.

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, Beckham Jr. is expected to re-sign with the Rams before NFL free agency opens.

A return isn’t surprising. Beckham Jr. hinted at a willingness to sign a team-friendly deal, helping the Rams keep their core group together. He also likely had to settle for one-year offers, given he’ll miss the start of the 2022 season.

Ultimately, the Rams will hope history repeats itself. While OBJ is sidelined, Robert Woods will return to his role as the No. 2 receiver. When everyone is healthy, the Rams’ receiving trio will likely be the best in the NFL.