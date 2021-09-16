New York Giants’ Nick Gates suffers leg fracture Thursday night

New York Giants left guard Nick Gates was carted off the field with a fractured lower left leg during the first quarter of Thursday night’s game against the host Washington Football Team.

Gates had an air cast on the leg as he was removed from the turf with 5:52 left in the stanza. The team announced the fracture later in the quarter.

The 25-year-old Gates was engaged blocking Jonathan Allen on a pass play when his leg got caught under falling Washington defensive end Montez Sweat while protecting Daniel Jones. He immediately rolled on the field in great pain.

The entire Giants’ team came on the field to wish Gates well as he was about to be carted off.

An undrafted free agent out of Nebraska back in 2019, Nick Gates started the season opener at center before moving to guard Thursday night as part of a revamped Giants offensive line. The recently-acquired Billy Price moved in and started at guard.

Gates, 25, started 19 games over the course of his first two seasons, including all 16 last year. All starts came at center before he moved to guard for Week 2.

