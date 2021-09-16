New York Giants shuffle starting offensive line, place Shane Lemieux on IR

The New York Giants are shuffling their offensive line for Thursday night’s game against Washington, starting newly acquired Billy Price at center, according to multiple reports.

Nick Gates, who started every game at center last season and Week 1 of 2021 for New York, will move to left guard, per the reports.

Starting left guard Shane Lemieux was placed on injured reserve, prompting the moves. Lemieux left last week’s game against Denver with a knee injury.

Price has been with the Giants for two-plus weeks after the team acquired him from Cincinnati. Price is a former first-round pick, taken No. 21 overall by the Bengals in 2018.

The Giants also signed center Matt Skura to their 53-man roster from the practice squad.

The status of running back Saquon Barkley remains unknown. He was listed as questionable Wednesday.

