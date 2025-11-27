Happy Thanksgiving to the folks reading in the United States! And speaking of thanks, how could fans of the New Jersey Devils not be thankful for Simon Nemec? More on that in the links.

But, speaking of Nemec, his breakout season has many wondering if the Devils could even consider trading him, even for someone like Quinn Hughes.

And while we’re talking about Quinn, one insider says he could land in the Metropolitan Division, but maybe not the Devils.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

New Jersey Hockey Now: Simon Nemec is on fire. The clutch gene lives in him, as he propels the Devils in overtime over the St. Louis Blues yet again.

More NJHN: Many assume Nemec would be included in a potential Quinn Hughes trade. However, many aren’t considering the possibility that Quinn could be traded somewhere other than New Jersey, as one insider suggests he could land somewhere else in the Metropolitan Division.

Even More: Unfortunately, the Devils might be without Evgenii Dadonov for another extended timeline. It’s been a tough tenure for the 36-year-old forward in his first year with New Jersey.

Devils Rink Report: On a special Black Friday edition of Devils Rink Report, David Pagnotta returns to the show to talk Devils-Canucks connection, and the Quinn Hughes saga. Subscribe 👇🏼

