The Quinn Hughes, New Jersey Devils connections are now more prevalent than ever. The Vancouver Canucks are open for business, and although they stated Quinn isn’t available, it feels like it’s just a matter of time before he is. And although many believe he will eventually land with the Devils, he could make a pit-stop elsewhere in the Metropolitan Division, first.

Insider Frank Seravalli suggests that the Philadelphia Flyers are a team to watch in the Quinn sweepstakes if it ever opens.

“I think they’re one team in the Metropolitan Division in the Eastern Conference that would be salivating to try and get their hands on Quinn Hughes, but they’re far from alone,” Seravalli said via Oilers Now.

For starters, there are going to be a lot of teams lining up at Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin’s door if we get to the point where the Canucks entertain dealing their captain.

Certainly, the Flyers make sense. You could see the New York Rangers being interested, although they might not have much to deal. The Carolina Hurricanes are always looking for a big name. So, to hear the Devils might have competition shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Who wouldn’t sign up for two playoff runs with Quinn Hughes?

However, the lure of playing with Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes is what makes the Devils connection the strongest.

Many have tried to say that Quinn playing with his brothers is overstated. However, the comments coming from the Canucks President of Hockey Operations aren’t unfounded, and based on conversations he’s had with the eldest Hughes brother.

Quinn landing in Philadelphia before New Jersey is certainly nightmare fuel for Devils fans. There will be a bidding war for his services, and the Canucks are going to try and reel in as much as they can.

The Devils have plenty to offer, but so do the Flyers, with young talent such as Nikita Grebenkin, Emil Andre, and plenty of draft capitol.

But how much is a team willing to mortgage their future, knowing there’s a strong chance he may walk away in unrestricted free agency in July 2027?

It doesn’t feel as though the Canucks are in complete control here. It’s a tricky situation when a superstar becomes available with the knowledge that he just might prefer a specific destination. Philadelphia is technically close enough to New Jersey that Quinn could see his brothers much more often than he does now in Vancouver.

Yet, playing for Jack and Luke’s rival club might give him pause to commit there, despite having no say if he’s traded there or not.

Make no mistake, this situation will change several times between now and when the Canucks are ready to move Quinn. The Devils will remain squarely in the mix when it happens, but so will others who, evidently, are in proximity to New Jersey.