We knew one way or another, the New Jersey Devils were going to make another addition.

After Sunny Mehta tendered the first offer sheet in franchise history to Barrett Hayton, only for it to be matched, the notion made it clear Mehta wanted to add.

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Not to mention, he literally said he’s never “done.”

Hayton didn’t work out, but Anthony Mantha did. Below in the links are how he changes the lineup and New Jersey’s outlook completely.

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Elsewhere, a big improvement across the Hudson River, Patrik Laine on Broadway and more.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

New Jersey Hockey Now: With Anthony Mantha now in the fold, here’s how he shuffles the Devils’ 2026-27 projected lineup.

Speaking of Mantha, our Daniel Amoia explains how the Devils changed their entire outlook with their latest free-agent signing.

Mark your calendars, folks. The NHL schedule dropped yesterday and all 84 (yes, 84!!!) games have been released. The Devils schedule next season has a plethora of early starts, plus all the key dates and details you want to know inside.

📺 Devils Rink Report: More on Mantha, was he worth the risk in hindsight? I explain on the latest Devils Rink Report 👇🏼

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NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now

Forever Blueshirts: This is probably not what Devils fans want to see, but the experts say the New York Rangers are the NHLs most improved team this offseason… so far.

The Athletic ($): Staying on Broadway, the Rangers are on the hunt for another forward. So, what are their options? And does it include Patrik Laine?

Detroit Hockey Now: Steve Yzerman may be out as GM of the Detroit Red Wings, however, the Yzerplan has been dead for years, says Max Smith of Detroit Hockey Now.

Montreal Hockey Now: Kirby Dach and the Montreal Canadiens avoid arbitration and settle on a new extension.

Sportsnet: Connor McMichael also avoids arbitration with the St. Louis Blues, but he inks a much bigger extension than Dach.