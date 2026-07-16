Anthony Mantha changes a lot in the forward group for the New Jersey Devils.

Mantha’s two-year contract has given the Devils another tool as they build for the coming season. The 31-year-old winger, fresh off a 33-goal campaign with the Pittsburgh Penguins, is viewed as a top-six fit—likely lining up on Jack Hughes’ left side. That addition reshapes the forward lines and adds size to a group that already has plenty of skill.

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GM Sunny Mehta has been active all summer, securing captain Nico Hischier, locking in Arseny Gritsyuk affordably, bringing in veterans through deals, and overhauling the net. Mantha represents the latest effort to turn a skilled but streaky roster into a more reliable contender.

Here’s the current projection for opening night, broken down by position. Training camp will shake things out further, but this reflects the picture right after the latest signing.

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The Devils still have some salary-cap flexibility remaining after Mantha’s deal, giving them options to adjust on the fly.

Forwards

Left wing Center Right wing Anthony Mantha Jack Hughes Jesper Bratt Arseny Gritsyuk Nico Hischier Timo Meier Connor Brown Evan Rodrigues Dawson Mercer Jesper Boqvist Cody Glass Lenni Hämeenaho

Depth: Stefan Noesen, Riley Tufte, Amadeus Lombardi, Ben Steeves, Nick Bjugstad, Shane LaChance, Xavier Parent, Marc McLaughlin

Mantha brings a big body and proven finishing touch to the top unit. Lining up with Hughes’ creativity and Bratt’s slick hands on the right should create matchup problems for opponents. The right-side shift for Bratt lets him feed both high-skill teammates effectively.

Hischier and Timo Meier continue as the anchors of the second line, with Gritsyuk earning more responsibility after a strong showing in his rookie year while adding secondary scoring punch. That combination mixes power, two-way play, and opportunistic offense. His promotion also allows Meier to move back to his natural ride-side, which could benefit the Swiss power forward.

Connor Brown drops into the third line with Evan Rodrigues and Dawson Mercer. It creates a balanced checking unit with enough skill to generate chances and contribute on special teams. After grinding it out in the Devils’ top-six, a move to the third line could open up more scoring opportunity for Mercer next to Brown and Rodrigues.

The fourth line features Lenni Hämeenaho moving down alongside Cody Glass and Jesper Boqvist. They should provide pace and energy late in games. Stefan Noesen gives the team a reliable extra forward who understands the system and can fill in anywhere. Overall, the forwards have layers of talent, but consistency over 84 games and through the grind of a playoff race remains the big challenge.

Defensemen

Left defense Right defense Luke Hughes Brett Pesce Jonas Siegenthaler Dougie Hamilton Brenden Dillon Johnathan Kovacevic

Depth: Declan Chisholm, Vladislav Kolyachonok, Seamus Casey, Ethan Edwards

The back end remains the same, combining rising stars with battle-tested veterans. Luke Hughes is poised to handle more responsibility on the top pair, paired with Brett Pesce’s dependable defensive work and positioning. That duo offers a nice mix of mobility and stability.

Jonas Siegenthaler and Dougie Hamilton form the second pairing, where the former can focus on shutting things down while the latter looks for opportunities to jump into the play. Their familiarity helps.

Brenden Dillon and Johnathan Kovacevic handle the third pair with toughness and physical play along the walls. Depth pieces like Declan Chisholm and the younger prospects provide solid cover. With the group leaning more experienced after recent roster moves, keeping everyone fresh and managing workload will be important all season long.

Goalies

Starter Backup Jake Allen Nico Daws/David Rittich

Depth: Jakub Malek

The goaltending picture features a veteran presence in Jake Allen leading the way after the changes this summer. He brings experience and the ability to steal games when called upon. Nico Daws is in line for increased opportunities as the primary backup, with David Rittich pushing him and serving as additional depth.

This setup bets on stability from the veteran and continued growth from the younger netminders. It’s a flexible arrangement that should give the team a chance most nights, though performance will ultimately dictate how much pressure the position puts on the skaters.

The Devils look better equipped up front with Mantha’s arrival. The established core pieces provide star power, the restructured lines add balance and depth, and the defense and goaltending give a foundation to build on. Staying healthy and finding rhythm in net could finally help them break through and return to the postseason picture.

Camp will sort out the final roster spots and line combinations. Under Mehta, this feels like a group with more options and a clearer plan for the year ahead.