The New Jersey Devils have a top-six forward.

The Devils continue reshaping their forward group, adding veteran winger Anthony Mantha on a two-year contract with a $4.75 million average annual value. Coming on the heels of the Nico Hischier and Arseny Gritsyuk extensions, this move adds immediate top-six potential without tying up long-term cap space.

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At 31 years old and standing 6-foot-5, 234 pounds, Mantha profiles as a big, versatile utility winger who can slot into a top-six role—most naturally alongside Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt. His career-best 33-goal, 64-point season with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2025-26 showed real scoring efficiency and renewed confidence after previous injury-plagued campaigns.

For a Devils team built on speed and skill, his size and willingness to work in high-danger areas provide a different dimension that could help drive net-front presence and power-play contributions.

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Anthony Mantha

The deal carries no protection from trade and keeps the annual hit reasonable, giving general manager Sunny Mehta maximum flexibility. If Mantha delivers, great. If production dips or health becomes an issue again, the Devils can pivot cleanly after next season without dead money or complicated buyouts. That short-term structure is one of the smartest aspects here during the heart of the contention window.

This addition should also have a positive ripple effect on the roster. Shifting Connor Brown back down to a middle-six role strengthens overall depth and gives the Devils more balanced forward lines that can roll effectively through the grind of an 82-game season and into the playoffs.

On the ice, the analytics back up the career-best campaign last season. Mantha posted elite marks relative to forwards in several key areas: 99th percentile HGB WAR, strong expected goals and primary assist rates, plus an eye-popping finishing ability. His top speed (22.9 mph) and hardest shot (96 mph) ranked well, and he logged heavy minutes in offensive zones. At his best, he’s a handful for defenses—using his frame to create space for playmakers like Hughes while chipping in directly on the scoreboard. His speed also leans into the Devils’ strengths.

Mantha can occasionally drift when it comes to consistent physicality, but he’s shown he can bring genuine snarl and edge when the game calls for it. That mix of size, skill, and occasional bite makes him a useful complementary piece in a lineup that already boasts plenty of speed.

That said, the risk factors are real. Mantha has missed significant time with injuries over his 11 NHL seasons (179 games), and consistency has been a recurring theme. He can run hot for stretches and then disappear for others, and his playoff track record remains modest with 0 goals and 7 assists in 20 postseason games.

Still, at this price point and term, the upside outweighs those concerns. A healthy Mantha who replicates even a good chunk of his Pittsburgh numbers gives New Jersey another legitimate scoring threat up front. He fits the timeline perfectly—contributing now while the core (Hischier, Hughes, Bratt) is in its prime—without compromising future flexibility when bigger contracts come due later in the decade.

Grade: B+

The signing isn’t without warts, but the combination of short commitment, manageable cap hit, and high-ceiling goal-scoring potential makes it a solid win for the Devils. Paired with the tidy summer work by Mehta, it shows a front office prioritizing depth and optionality as they push for deeper playoff runs.

*Analytics via Hockey Game Bot