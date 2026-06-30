The New Jersey Devils bolstered their forward group by extending restricted free agent Arseny Gritsyuk to a three-year, $9.75 million contract. The deal carries an average annual value (AAV) of $3.25 million and includes the following salary structure: $2.25 million in 2026-27, $2.75 million in 2027-28, and $4.75 million in 2028-29.

The back-loaded arrangement gives the team cap flexibility in the short term while rewarding the young winger’s rising value.

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Drafted in the fifth round back in 2019, the 25-year-old Russian made his NHL debut this past season after several productive years in the KHL. Gritsyuk quickly proved himself as a reliable depth scorer, posting 13 goals and 31 points in 66 games. He brought strong vision, an accurate shot, and smart positional play that helped stabilize the Devils’ bottom-six forward lines during an inconsistent campaign.

The extension comes at a pivotal moment. With core pieces like Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, and Jesper Bratt locked in long-term, adding Gritsyuk on manageable money strengthens secondary scoring without straining the salary cap. Management has expressed excitement about his hockey IQ and potential to grow into a more prominent role. The structure reflects a balanced approach—modest early commitments that escalate as he gains experience and production.

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For Gritsyuk, the deal offers security and a chance to settle in North America. After adapting from the larger ice surfaces and different style in Russia, he showed flashes of becoming a consistent 40-point threat. His ability to contribute at even strength and on special teams makes him a valuable piece in the team’s push for playoff contention.

After signing Gritsyuk to a new three-year extension that kicks in July 1, the Devils have $9,727,500 available in cap space ahead of free agency. Paul Cotter is heading to the open market after not receiving a qualifying offer.



