The New Jersey Devils locked in two important pieces this week with extensions for captain Nico Hischier and forward Arseny Gritsyuk.

Both deals come in at favorable numbers that fit the current contention window without creating long-term headaches. Here’s a closer look at each one.

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Nico Hischier

The Devils agreed to terms on a five-year, $58.5 million extension for Hischier that carries an $11.7 million average annual value and begins with the 2027-28 season. The salary breakdown is front-loaded in a way that works well for the team: $14.5 million in each of the first two years, stepping down to $12.1 million in 2029-30 before settling at $8.7 million for the final two seasons.

Hischier turns 28 in July. By the time it expires after the 2031-32 season, he’ll be 33. That timeline lands him right in the middle of what should be New Jersey’s prime contention years. It also lines up closely with the end of Jack Hughes’ contract in 2029-30 (when Hughes will be 29) and the deals for Jesper Bratt and Timo Meier, which both wind down around 2030-31. The whole core group will be hitting their late 20s and early 30s together, which is usually when a window either delivers or needs adjusting.

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The salary structure is one of the smarter parts of this deal. By the back end, the actual dollars owed drop to $8.7 million per season. That lower figure at ages 32 and 33 makes Hischier much easier to move if the contention push doesn’t result in a Cup and the team needs to reshape the roster. A still-productive center on a manageable cap hit in his early 30s is a lot more tradable than one carrying a higher or flat number deep into a deal. It gives the Devils a clean exit ramp without massive dead money or buyout issues.

On the ice, Hischier continues to deliver the kind of consistent, two-way production and leadership that makes this AAV look like good value. He just posted another 66-point season while leading the team in goals and setting a franchise record for faceoff wins. If he keeps playing at or near that level while the salary cap keeps climbing, the $11.7 million average is going to age well and feel like a bargain over the life of the contract. This is a bet on a cornerstone player who already puts the team first and shows up every night.

Grade: A

Arseny Gritsyuk

Gritsyuk signed a three-year, $9.75 million extension that carries a $3.25 million average annual value and begins immediately with the 2026-27 season. The salaries step up slightly each year: $2.25 million, then $2.75 million, and $4.75 million in the final season.

He just turned 25 after a solid rookie year (13 goals and 31 points in 66 games) and will be 28 when this deal expires after the 2028-29 season. That length feels like the right bridge for a young forward who has shown he can contribute right away but still has room to grow. The Devils get three more years of middle-six depth scoring and some offensive upside during the heart of the contention window without handing out a long-term commitment he hasn’t fully earned yet.

At 28, the organization will have a clear picture of whether or not they are a contender. If Gritsyuk takes another step and becomes a consistent 40-plus point player, they can re-sign him or flip him with real value. His analytics suggest he’ll be better than that.

If the production levels off, the short term means it won’t linger as a problem on the books. The slightly back-loaded salary also keeps the early cap hit reasonable while the team continues sorting out its forward group.

This deal slots in perfectly alongside the established stars. It adds cost-controlled depth exactly when the Devils are trying to push for a top-six forward, the playoffs and deeper runs, leaving flexibility once the bigger contracts from the core start coming off the books around 2029-30. The $3.25 million AAV will hold up well while he continues developing with a shot at becoming a legitimate top-six contributor.

Grade: A

Taken together, these extensions keep the right pieces in place during the years this group should be at its strongest while preserving the ability to adjust if the window shifts. Hischier anchors the leadership and identity, and Gritsyuk adds another layer of young, affordable forward punch. Both deals line up with the natural reset point around 2030 without overcommitting or handcuffing future moves.

Smart, straightforward business by Sunny Mehta.