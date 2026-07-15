The New Jersey Devils made a notable move on Wedneday via free agency, locking up forward Anthony Mantha with a two-year contract with an average annual value of $4.75 million. At 31 years old, the big right winger brings a mix of size, experience, and fresh scoring form to a team hungry for more depth up front.

Mantha turned heads last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he played all 81 games and posted career-best numbers: 33 goals and 31 assists for 64 points. Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing around 234 pounds, he used that frame to battle in tough areas and chip in on the power play. It was a welcome bounce-back after injuries had limited him in prior years, including a short, injury-shortened run with Calgary.

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For the Devils, this feels like a smart, targeted pickup. With stars like Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier driving the offense, Mantha slots in as a solid middle-six option who can handle physical matchups and create space. His willingness to go to the dirty areas should mesh well with New Jersey’s speed-based attack. GM Sunny Mehta kept the term short, which limits risk while giving the club flexibility as they reshape the roster.

Over his NHL career, spanning stops in Detroit, Washington, Vegas, Calgary, and Pittsburgh, Mantha has racked up nearly 370 points in close to 600 games. He’s had big seasons before, like his 25-goal year with the Wings, but consistency has sometimes been an issue. This deal gives him a chance to prove the Pittsburgh surge wasn’t a fluke.

There are always questions with older forwards who’ve dealt with injuries, but at this price, the upside looks solid. If Mantha stays healthy and brings even 20-25 goals, he could help push the Devils back into playoff contention. It’s the kind of gritty addition that often makes a difference in a tight division.