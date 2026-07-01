The New Jersey Devils signed captain Nico Hischier to a five-year contract extension on Wednesday, the first day eligible to extend contracts that expire next summer.

The deal carries an average annual value expected to be $11.7 million, and will kick in on July 1, 2027. Hischier has one year remaining on his current seven-year contract, which carries a $7.25 million cap hit for the 2026-27 season.

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The contract breakdown is as follows: 2027-28: $14,500,000; 2028-29: $14,500,000; 2029-30: $12,100,000; 2030-31: $8,700,000 & 2031-32: $8,700,000.

Hischier, 27, was selected first overall by the Devils in the 2017 NHL Draft. The Swiss center has played his entire NHL career with New Jersey. He was named team captain ahead of the 2021-22 season.

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In recent seasons, Hischier has recorded consistent production as a two-way forward. He contributes at even strength, on special teams, and in faceoffs. Last season, Hischier was the only center to eclipse 900 and 1,000 faceoff wins.

In the 2025-26 season, Hischier scored 28 goals and 66 points in a down season that was largely the result of poor team play. In 2024-25, the Devils captain racked up 35 goals and 69 points.

The extension was agreed upon after negotiations between the Devils and Hischier’s representatives. General manager Sunny Mehta has identified retaining core players as a priority this offseason. The delayed start date allows the Devils to manage cap space for the upcoming 2026-27 campaign before the new contract begins.

Under the extension, Hischier will be under contract through the 2031-32 season. The move provides stability to the Devils’ center core and top six, which includes forwards such as Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt.

Hischier has represented Switzerland in international competition. He has developed into a reliable top-line center capable of playing against opposing teams’ top players while maintaining offensive output.

This is the second contract Mehta wrapped up in as many days, extending Arseny Gritsyuk to a three-year extension on Tuesday.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more details become available.