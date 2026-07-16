New Jersey Devils hockey is nearly upon us. The National Hockey League has officially announced the full 84-game regular season schedule, beginning October 1st and ending April 10th. Click here for their full schedule.

There are plenty of notable dates. Let’s take a look at what stands out:

Opening Night @ The Rock

The Devils will face the Philadelphia Flyers at home to kick off the season — October 1st (7:00 PM ET). Fans will get their first glimpse at the many new faces in the lineup. What could their lineup look like?

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Hudson River Rivalry

Unlike last season where they had to wait until March, the Devils will first face the New York Rangers on October 15th at Prudential Center. They’ll play three again in quick succession, starting December 7th at Madison Square Garden (7:00 PM ET). Then Dec. 15th at home (7:00 PM ET) and Dec. 22nd back on the road (7:00 PM ET) to complete the season series.

Back-to-Backs

The Devils will play 12 back-to-backs this season. Here they are:

10/12 vs. OTT, 10/13 @ DET

10/27 @ DAL, 10/28 @ COL

11/27 vs. CGY, 11/28 vs. WPG

12/19 vs. BOS, 12/20 vs. NSH

12/26 @ BUF, 12/27 vs. BOS

1/1 @ ANA, 1/2 @ LAK

1/12 @ BUF, 1/13 @ MTL

1/23 @ PHI, 1/24 vs. WSH

1/30 @ CGY, 1/31 @ SEA

2/20 vs. BUF, 2/21 @ CHI

3/4 @ DET, 3/5 vs. VGK

4/3 @ CAR, 4/4 vs. FLA

Quinn Hughes Returns to The Rock

For the first time in over two years, Quinn Hughes is set to play at Prudential Center, as the Minnesota Wild face the Devils on Mar. 31 (7:30 PM ET). Depending on a variety of factors, it will be interesting to see how Devils fans react to his return.

NHL Frozen Frenzy

Just like last season, the NHL will return “Frozen Frenzy” where all 32 teams will play on staggered start times. It will happen twice — first on Tuesday, Oct. 13 when the Devils play the Detroit Red Wings on the road at 6:00 PM ET. Then again on April 10 when the Devils stay home to face the Pittsburgh Penguins (6:00 PM ET).

84-Game Schedule

While a stretch from 82 to 84 games doesn’t sound like anything crazy, it remains to be seen if/how it impacts player health, team flow, and even potential records given the change. Say an all-time single season record is broken on the 83rd game. Does it mean the same!?

What are your thoughts on the Devils’ 2026-27 schedule?