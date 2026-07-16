The Montreal Canadiens and Kirby Dach had an arbitration hearing scheduled for July 30, however, they won’t require a meeting later in the month, as they’ve come to terms on a one-year contract.

Dach, 25, was a restricted free agent, fresh off a rather disappointing season that saw him score just eight goals and seven assists in 37 games, while playing on the last year of a contract that carried a $3.363M annual average value (AAV). He also missed a significant portion of the season, with yet another long-term injury.

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On the bright side, he did almost play half the games on the schedule, but he’s still considered an injury-prone player, as he has only played 154 of the 328 scheduled games. In other words, he missed 53% of the games since joining the Canadiens several seasons ago.

Consequently, the Canadiens did not want to hand Dach a long-term deal, and even took the unusual step of only submitting a two-way qualifying offer, which led to the player requesting arbitration.

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Montreal Canadiens Brass Tacks

Dach’s new deal carries a $3.6M AAV, therefore he was given a raise, albeit a very limited one that barely keeps up with inflation. All things considered, this is the best outcome for both parties, as Dach’s future with the Canadiens remains in doubt.

If he can’t find his rhythm in 2026-27, he is likely to seek a new team, and the Habs would be happy to oblige, since it’s become quite clear he’s not a good fit at centre. Additionally, the team can no longer afford to invest as much time in restoration projects as it did at the beginning of the rebuild. Once his new contract expires, Kirby Dach will become an unrestricted free agent.

That being said, the organization still needs players who can make a positive impact on a nightly basis, and at 25 years old, it’s a little too early to shut the book on Dach’s potential.

The internal competition has stiffened, and his laundry-list of health issues will make it a rather tall hill to climb, but hell hath no fury like an athlete scorned with multiple season-ending injuries.

Dach is still relatively young, has the ideal frame for an NHL player, and when he can find his focus, is capable of helping the Canadiens win games.

But the proverbial clock is certainly ticking.