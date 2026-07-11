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NCAA Hockey: Penn State at Michigan, michael hage, montreal canadiens prospect
Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on Friday.

Montreal Canadiens News

  • The Canadiens have signed Russian prospect Bogdan Konyushkov, which is somewhat surprising, as he still had a year left on his KHL contract. The Habs actually negotiated with Torpedo, which led to the club terminating his KHL deal. [Canadiens Sign Interesting KHL Prospect Konyushkov]
  • Hall of Fame inductee Carey Price was surrounded by many familiar faces as they celebrated his presence in hockey’s Pantheon, among its greatest heroes.
  • Gleb.
  • While Konyushkov dominated the headlines on Friday, fellow Russians Ivan Demidov and Alexander Zharovsky were busy sharpening their skills in Brossard.

Sportsnaut Network

  • When caught up in the day-to-day grind, it’s easy to forget never to take life for granted. In a matter of moments, an ordinary day can turn into a terrifying ordeal — as it did for a family of four in Switzerland, until New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier came to the rescue. [New Jersey Devils]
  • The San Jose Sharks have received mixed reviews from analysts for their offseason moves, earning praise for a stellar 2026 NHL Draft class and skepticism for the additions in NHL free agency. There is one other addition that’s earned some kudos. [San Jose Sharks]
  • The table was set, the food served, but now the dishes are all but done. The NHL’s July 1 free agent frenzy is over, and teams such as the Pittsburgh Penguins that would like to keep nibbling have very few options left. [Pittsburgh Penguins]
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By Marc Dumont
Marc has been covering the Habs for over a decade. He previously worked for Journal Metro, The Athletic, The ... More about Marc Dumont

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