Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on Friday.

Montreal Canadiens News

The Canadiens have signed Russian prospect Bogdan Konyushkov, which is somewhat surprising, as he still had a year left on his KHL contract. The Habs actually negotiated with Torpedo, which led to the club terminating his KHL deal. [Canadiens Sign Interesting KHL Prospect Konyushkov]

We’re still accepting submissions for the top Montreal Canadiens prospect vote! Voting takes just a few minutes, and once the rankings are established, we will publish in-depth profiles for all the top prospects. [Canadiens Top 20 Prospect Rankings: 2026 Summer Fan Vote]

ICYMI: By hiring Derek Lalonde, the Habs added an assistant coach who has a long history of immediately improving bad penalty kills. And the Canadiens certainly need help defensively. [Canadiens Analysis: Defensive Specialist Added To Coaching Staff]

Hall of Fame inductee Carey Price was surrounded by many familiar faces as they celebrated his presence in hockey’s Pantheon, among its greatest heroes.

Several former @CanadiensMTL players were on hand to honor Carey Price's call to the @HockeyHallFame as a member of the Class of 2026! 🔵⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/c8akfMP7Wa — NHL (@NHL) July 9, 2026

Gleb.

While Konyushkov dominated the headlines on Friday, fellow Russians Ivan Demidov and Alexander Zharovsky were busy sharpening their skills in Brossard.

Sportsnaut Network

When caught up in the day-to-day grind, it’s easy to forget never to take life for granted. In a matter of moments, an ordinary day can turn into a terrifying ordeal — as it did for a family of four in Switzerland, until New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier came to the rescue. [New Jersey Devils]

The San Jose Sharks have received mixed reviews from analysts for their offseason moves, earning praise for a stellar 2026 NHL Draft class and skepticism for the additions in NHL free agency. There is one other addition that’s earned some kudos. [San Jose Sharks]

The table was set, the food served, but now the dishes are all but done. The NHL’s July 1 free agent frenzy is over, and teams such as the Pittsburgh Penguins that would like to keep nibbling have very few options left. [Pittsburgh Penguins]