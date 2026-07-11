Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on Friday.
Montreal Canadiens News
- The Canadiens have signed Russian prospect Bogdan Konyushkov, which is somewhat surprising, as he still had a year left on his KHL contract. The Habs actually negotiated with Torpedo, which led to the club terminating his KHL deal. [Canadiens Sign Interesting KHL Prospect Konyushkov]
- We’re still accepting submissions for the top Montreal Canadiens prospect vote! Voting takes just a few minutes, and once the rankings are established, we will publish in-depth profiles for all the top prospects. [Canadiens Top 20 Prospect Rankings: 2026 Summer Fan Vote]
- ICYMI: By hiring Derek Lalonde, the Habs added an assistant coach who has a long history of immediately improving bad penalty kills. And the Canadiens certainly need help defensively. [Canadiens Analysis: Defensive Specialist Added To Coaching Staff]
- Hall of Fame inductee Carey Price was surrounded by many familiar faces as they celebrated his presence in hockey’s Pantheon, among its greatest heroes.
Several former @CanadiensMTL players were on hand to honor Carey Price's call to the @HockeyHallFame as a member of the Class of 2026! 🔵⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/c8akfMP7Wa— NHL (@NHL) July 9, 2026
- Gleb.
Gleb pic.twitter.com/UJuSGDRVqk— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 10, 2026
- While Konyushkov dominated the headlines on Friday, fellow Russians Ivan Demidov and Alexander Zharovsky were busy sharpening their skills in Brossard.
Verra-t-on un jour Ivan Demidov et Alexander Zharovsky évoluer sur le même trio avec le grand club? 👀⬇️@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Demidov #Zharovsky #NHL pic.twitter.com/M48QBGZp33— Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) July 10, 2026
Sportsnaut Network
- When caught up in the day-to-day grind, it’s easy to forget never to take life for granted. In a matter of moments, an ordinary day can turn into a terrifying ordeal — as it did for a family of four in Switzerland, until New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier came to the rescue. [New Jersey Devils]
- The San Jose Sharks have received mixed reviews from analysts for their offseason moves, earning praise for a stellar 2026 NHL Draft class and skepticism for the additions in NHL free agency. There is one other addition that’s earned some kudos. [San Jose Sharks]
- The table was set, the food served, but now the dishes are all but done. The NHL’s July 1 free agent frenzy is over, and teams such as the Pittsburgh Penguins that would like to keep nibbling have very few options left. [Pittsburgh Penguins]