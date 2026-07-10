The San Jose Sharks have received mixed reviews from analysts for their offseason moves, earning praise for a stellar 2026 NHL Draft class and skepticism for the additions in NHL free agency. There is one other addition that’s earned some kudos.

Harman Dayal of The Athletic called the Sharks’ extension with Michael Kesselring one of the nine best contracts signed during the offseason so far.

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Related: SJ Sharks Receive Modest Grades for NHL Free Agency Moves

“Both the acquisition cost (trading pick No. 20 in exchange for pick No. 27 and Kesselring) and the contract were very team-friendly…There’s still a lot of intriguing upside here. Kesselring is 6-foot-5, skates like the wind and has legitimate offensive talent. Most importantly, he flashed top-four potential with Utah in the 2024-25 season. With John Marino and Sean Durzi injured on the right side, Kesselring took on a much bigger role and largely excelled in it. Kesselring averaged 19:04 of ice time through the first 48 games of the 2024-25 campaign. He was winning those matchups, with Utah controlling about 52 percent of high-danger chances and outscoring opponents 31-18 during his five-on-five shifts. He scored 25 five-on-five points in 2024-25, tied for 25th-most among all NHL defensemen.” Harman Dayal on the Michael Kesselring contract extension with the San Jose Sharks

Coming into the summer, it was no secret that San Jose’s blueline needed to be upgraded. Sharks general manager Mike Grier had a myriad of options available to him in free agency, the NHL Draft and via trade. He used all three.

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Kesselring, who turned 26 years old in January, was added first. San Jose traded the 20th overall pick to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for the 6-foot-5 defenseman and the 27th overall pick. Three weeks later, he landed a multi-year extension.

Related: Sharks Earn Stellar 2026 NHL Draft Grades

Kesselring’s three-year deal worth $4.5 million per season is below the going rate for players with his upside. It’s also a better value, as Dayal highlighted, than what it cost the New York Islanders to re-sign Tony DeAngelo ($4.5 million AAV, two years).

It’s also not as if Kesselring hasn’t proven himself at the NHL level. During the 2024-25 campaign with the Utah Mammoth he put up 29 points in 82 games. The offensive potential is clearly there, and he at least offers size San Jose needed on its blueline.

Let’s also keep in mind that Kesselring’s disappointing results in Buffalo this past season were largely caused by injuries. He had a high-ankle sprain that he later re-injured and he wasn’t the same player because of it, losing ice time on a Buffalo team that was already stacked at defensemen. He’ll have a better opportunity in San Jose and, if he can stay healthy, the contract could be a huge bargain for the Sharks.