After narrowly missing the playoffs this past season, the San Jose Sharks immediately struck fortune by moving up in the 2026 NHL Draft lottery. After making three first-round picks, it appears many analysts believe this draft class could be the start of a potential dynasty for San Jose.

ESPN‘s Rachel Kryshak gave the Sharks an A++ for their six-player class, headlined by first-round selections Ivar Stenberg (second overall), Keaton Verhoeff (ninth overall), and Ryan Lin (21st overall). She called it one of the best Round 1 hauls in NHL Draft history.

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“It isn’t even just an A-plus; it’s 100%, aced the test, 10/10 no notes. The Sharks had one of the best first rounds in draft history in terms of value at the positions they selected and the ability to add elite talent in positions of need. Not only were the Sharks able to address key organizational needs, but they were patient, and in doing so, were able to extract tremendous draft value with their selections.” ESPN’s Rachel Kryshak on the San Jose Sharks’ 202 NHL Draft clas

In the months leading up to the 2026 NHL Draft, there was plenty of speculation around the league regarding what San Jose would do with the second overall pick. While Stenberg was widely viewed as a consensus top-two prospect, with some even preferring him to Gavin McKenna, many thought the Sharks would prioritize a defenseman to address their most glaring need.

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However, that changed when general manager Mike Grier traded winger William Eklund in a package to acquire the No. 9 pick. That move enabled San Jose to take Stenberg, their highest-rated player, with the second pick and then snag Verhoeff at No. 9.

Even with a premier right-handed defenseman prospect added to the pipeline, San Jose wasn’t done. It packaged multiple picks to move up from No. 27 to the 21st pick, ending Lin’s draft-day slide. In Round 1, San Jose landed three of ESPN‘s top 13 NHL Draft prospects and two of the top six.

“There is a decent chance that San Jose walks away with two of the top five defensemen in the class when we look back at this draft years from now. Everything after that was gravy. And, as if they didn’t already have a couple of young goaltenders in the organization with high-end upside, they managed to grab Brady Knowling at the end of the fourth round.” Rachel Kryshak on the San Jose Sharks’ draft selections

The Athletic‘s Corey Pronman was nearly as high on the Sharks’ draft haul, giving the team an A-grade for the class. He noted that San Jose added “three everyday NHL players” with those first-round selections, noting that Stenberg and Verhoeff could develop into impact players. The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler was even higher on the Sharks’ draft haul.

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San Jose now boasts both the best farm system in hockey and the most cap space this summer, providing Grier with a myriad of ways to strengthen the supporting cast around Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, and Michael Misa. While it’s far from a guarantee that all the Sharks’ top prospects live up to their potential, San Jose has built itself a core that should be a perennial contender for years to come.