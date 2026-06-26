The San Jose Sharks have been very busy this offseason, acquiring defenseman Michael Kesselring and then trading William Eklund for the ninth overall pick. While Friday night’s 2026 NHL Draft will likely deliver the club’s biggest acquisitions, one analyst believes another big splash could come in NHL free agency.

Jesse Granger of The Athletic named the Sharks as the best landing spot this offseason for veteran goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, explaining in detail why the future Hall of Famer should be signed by San Jose.

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“At this stage of his career, Bobrovsky shouldn’t be relied upon as a true workhorse starter. His starts have declined in each of the last three seasons, down to 51 this past year, and even that might be a bit higher than optimal…A tandem would allow Bobrovsky to stay fresh for what a blossoming San Jose team hopes to be its first playoff run in seven years, and the Sharks could use their exorbitant cap space to overpay the veteran in an attempt to keep the deal shorter. Bobrovsky could help a talented young team take the next step toward becoming a real playoff threat. Even if he didn’t, he could be worth the price just for the impact he would have on Askarov alone. The 24-year-old is arguably the most physically gifted goalie in the sport, but still has a lot to learn. Watching a Russian legend such as Bobrovsky and how he works and prepares on a daily basis could do wonders for Askarov’s development and understanding of what it takes to be the best.” The Athletic’s Jesse Granger on the San Jose Sharks as the best fit for Sergei Bobrovsky

There’s certainly a case to be made for the move. According to PuckPedia, the Sharks have a projected $46.27 million available in projected cap space this summer. The pool of talent in NHL free agency isn’t particularly strong, especially for teams needing defensemen. Landing Bobrovsky could help a team that allowed the third-most goals per game (3.54) this past season and finished 25th in save percentage (.887).

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Not only could San Jose’s goaltending situation improve, but it could also help in the development of Yaroslav Askarov. The 24-year-old goaltender would have the opportunity to work with and learn from the 37-year-old future Hall of Famer. It could be even more meaningful since they are fellow countrymen, as the veteran Russian netminder is an idol for Askarov.

However, the Sharks’ front office and coaching staff might already like their goaltending situation. San Jose acquired Alex Nedeljkovic last offseason from the Pittsburgh Penguins, giving up a third-round pick for him. He performed well in his first season with the team, posting an 18-14-4 record with a 2.87 GAA and an .896 save percentage. He received a two-year extension in March, so the organization clearly believes in him as part of their goalie committee.

While there is a case to be made for signing Bobrovsky, the Sharks are far better off using their cap space to spend that money on defensemen this summer. If the club can improve there, the production and effectiveness of the goalies already on the roster should greatly improve anyways.