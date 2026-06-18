Connor Hellebuyck could be traded from the Winnipeg Jets this offseason. There has been a lot of noise surrounding Hellebuyck’s future in Winnipeg after the organization missed the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The 2025 Hart Memorial Trophy winner is capable of leading a team to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but a goalie needs the right situation in the NHL.

Below, we dive into five possible trade destinations for Hellebuyck during the 2026 NHL offseason, including the Florida Panthers.

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Florida Panthers

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The Panthers are the most intriguing landing spot for Hellebuyck. After missing the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Florida is gearing up for another run at the championship. Sergei Bobrovsky is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on June 1, leaving the No. 1 goalie spot open for Hellebuyck.

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Vegas Golden Knights

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The Vegas Golden Knights are coming off a loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2026 Stanley Cup Finals. Carter Hart didn’t perform well over the six games, while Adin Hill didn’t see any playing time. If Vegas wants an upgrade, Hellebuyck could turn the organization into the title favorites next season.

Buffalo Sabres

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The Buffalo Sabres could use an upgrade at goaltender this offseason. Buffalo could roll forward with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Alex Lyon, and Colten Ellis, but Hellebuyck would change the organization’s potential. The Sabres want a chance at sustained success, and the 33-year-old goalie would take them to a different level.

Detroit Red Wings

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The Detroit Red Wings are busy navigating Dylan Larkin‘s trade request, but this could be a dream come true for Hellebuyck. The Jets goalie is from Michigan and could headline a two-man goalie rotation with John Gibson. Hellebuyck would return home and look to carry the Red Wings back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

San Jose Sharks

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The San Jose Sharks are a rising organization in the NHL, and Hellebuyck would be a great addition. San Jose has plenty of assets to complete a deal and should have a great future with Macklin Celebrini and Michael Misa. Hellebuyck would be the veteran leader of a young Sharks team looking to make the playoffs.

Read More: NHL Insider Reveals Major Update on Connor Hellebuyck’s Future With Winnipeg Jets