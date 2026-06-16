Connor Hellebuyck is coming off an amazing 2025-26 hockey season. After leading the United States of America to a gold medal over Canada in the Winter Olympics, Hellebuyck’s stock has never been higher. Despite a poor season for the Winnipeg Jets, the 33-year-old goalie wasn’t horrible. Now, an NHL insider has revealed a major update on his future in Winnipeg.

There is a “lot” of noise around Hellebuyck this offseason, as reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts podcast. During the 2025-26 NHL season, Hellebuyck had a .895 save percentage, the lowest of his career, and allowed 2.86 goals per game. Granted, some of these struggles can be attributed to an injury and poor defensive play in front of him.

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So, which teams would make sense for the 2026 Olympic gold medalist?

Potential trade destinations for Connor Hellebuyck during 2026 offseason

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Hellebuyck requests a trade from the Jets or the organization looks to move him, there should be a strong market. Hellebuyck is one of the NHL’s best goalies and even won the 2025 Hart Memorial Trophy after leading Winnipeg to the Presidents’ Trophy. Several teams would make sense.

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The Florida Panthers could be an appealing landing spot depending on what happens with Sergei Bobrovsky. The organization would like to bring Bobrovsky back, but if Hellebuyck is a realistic option, it could be worthwhile to explore the possibility.

Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights could really use a goalie for the 2026-27 NHL season. After Carter Hart‘s struggles in the 2026 Stanley Cup Finals, Vegas could use an elite goalie to lead the way. Hellebuyck has done it in the past, and it would greatly increase the Knights’ chances of returning to the promised land.

Finally, what about the Detroit Red Wings? Hellebuyck is from Michigan and could be interested in returning home. The Red Wings are busy with Dylan Larkin‘s trade request, but the 33-year-old goalie would be a tremendous upgrade, joining John Gibson.

Hellebuyck isn’t firmly on the market as of now, but the rumblings are growing. If it comes to frution, Hellebuyck could be on a new team by the start of the season.

Read More: Blockbuster Trade Incoming? What the Detroit Red Wings Should Do After Dylan Larkin’s Trade Request