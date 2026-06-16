The Detroit Red Wings are in a tough spot. After Dylan Larkin requested a trade from Detroit, the organization must figure out how to move forward. The Red Wings have the NHL’s longest playoff drought, and general manager Steve Yzerman desperately wants to make it back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2027.

So, what should the Red Wings do after Larkin’s trade request? There are a few directions Detroit could take this situation, but it must not accept that it will be on Larkin’s terms.

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Dylan Larkin must be willing to join more than a few NHL organizations

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Larkin wants to compete for a Stanley Cup; however, the Red Wings shouldn’t feel backed into a corner. The 29-year-old captain’s initial list was reported to be the Minnesota Wild, Florida Panthers, and Vegas Golden Knights. However, Detroit went back to Larkin’s camp and asked them to expand the list.

It is unclear how many teams Larkin is willing to join now, but the Red Wings should explore all avenues. Larkin is arguably Detroit’s best player, and creating a bidding war with Minnesota, Florida, and Vegas was not going to give the organization a worthy return.

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If Larkin is willing to join a handful of other teams, such as the Anaheim Ducks or Utah Mammoth, it will give Detroit more flexibility. After all, Yzerman proved that he won’t accept a low-rated package when he traded Martin St. Louis with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2014.

Many people have speculated about Yzerman’s future as Detroit’s general manager, but he might be the perfect person to lead a Larkin trade request. The Red Wings want to compete for a Stanley Cup Playoff spot during the 2026-27 NHL season, and the Detroit general manager won’t accept a small package.

Therefore, the Red Wings need to wait it out, even if it makes things uncomfortable for Larkin.

Detroit Red Wings should hold out for NHL-ready players or a star

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If Larkin is truly ready to leave Detroit and join a new team, the acquiring organization must be willing to trade NHL-ready players or a star. There is a way that a Larkin trade brings NHL-ready players to the Red Wings instead of future value, but it will take some patience.

This also relates to an expanded list of trade destinations. If Detroit can generate a bidding war for the top available center on the market this offseason, it should receive a better package than some are speculating. Connor McDavid or Auston Matthews won’t headline the package, but it should bring NHL talent to Detroit.

For example, the Ducks could trade center Mason McTavish, a second-tier prospect, and a first-round pick. McTavish is signed through 2031 and might need a change of scenery after a tough season with Anaheim. The 23-year-old center isn’t a current superstar, but he could still reach his high-end potential.

The Red Wings could also use Larkin, goalie prospect Sebastian Cossa, and more to acquire a true NHL star. However, it would require Larkin and the other player to be fine with their destinations. More likely than not, a smaller deal like McTavish would be a great scenario for Detroit.

Larkin is going to pressure the Red Wings for a trade this offseason, but the organization shouldn’t give him every demand. Detroit needs to maximize this opportunity, no matter how long it takes.

Read More: Minnesota Wild Emerging as Favorites to Land Dylan Larkin in Blockbuster Deal



