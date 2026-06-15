The Minnesota Wild are looking for an elite center and Dylan Larkin is seeking a new team. Larkin recently requested a trade from the Detroit Red Wings as he looks to compete for a Stanley Cup. Despite Minnesota’s depleted asset pool, one NHL reporter believes the organization could be heading in the right direction.

A lot of people believe Minnesota is the favorite to land Larkin in a potential trade this offseason, as reported by Vincent Mercogliano on the Flying V podcast. This has been one of the most popular trade theories for Larkin, as he would join his close friend, Quinn Hughes, and Bill Guerin, who is heavily involved in Team USA hockey.

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However, do the Wild have the assets to pry Larkin from Detroit? It might be hard if there are several teams involved.

Potential trade packages sending Dylan Larkin to Minnesota Wild

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After trading for Hughes in December 2025, the Wild lost some of its assets in deals moving forward. Minnesota has a clear need for a top six player, and the 29-year-old Red Wings captain would fit perfectly. However, what can the Wild offer to Detroit?

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One trade package that makes sense is Charlie Stramel, Danila Yurov, and a 2027 first-round pick. There have been several reports linking Jesper Wallstedt as a centerpiece, but the Red Wings have plenty of goalie depth. Wallstedt would be a great addition, but it seems more like a luxury move than true need.

Stramel and Yurov would be solid pieces, but the 2027 first-round pick would take the package over the top. Stramel is regarded as Minnesota’s top prospect, so it would be a tough pill to swallow for a 29-year-old player. The 21-year-old center has been compared to Joel Eriksson Ek in Minnesota.

If not Yurov, the Red Wings could pursue Wallstedt and Stramel, which would be a great value move. After all, John Gibson is older and Detroit could include Sebastian Cossa to find more value out of a Larkin deal. More likely than not, Stramel, who projects as a second or third line center, would have to be involved either way.

The Wild need to acquire an elite center, and Larkin would be the perfect fit, no matter the price.

Read More: Dylan Larkin to the Minnesota Wild? Ranking His 5 Most Likely Trade Destinations