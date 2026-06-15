Dylan Larkin could be on the move during the 2026 NHL offseason. Larkin requested a trade from the Detroit Red Wings following the season, as first reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. The Red Wings captain’s trade request was shocking; however, he is looking to win a Stanley Cup. Larkin might not believe he can accomplish that goal in Detroit.

Below, we dive into five possible trade destinations for Larkin during the 2026 NHL offseason.

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Minnesota Wild

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The Minnesota Wild is Larkin’s best trade destination. Minnesota has Larkin’s close friend, Quinn Hughes, and needs to acquire an elite center to elevate its team next season. The 29-year-old center has struggled late in seasons, but several elite players would surround him. If Larkin wants to win a Stanley Cup, the Wild should be his top priority.

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Florida Panthers

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The Florida Panthers are a close second to Minnesota. Larkin would join an organization that missed the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs; however, it wasn’t due to the team’s talent level. Florida was very injured and played a lot of hockey over the last few years. Larkin would join an already stacked Panthers team, which figures to be a championship contender next season.

Vegas Golden Knights

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The Vegas Golden Knights will look for upgrades this offseason. Larkin would be the perfect outcome. Vegas lost the 2026 Stanley Cup Finals to the Carolina Hurricanes in six games, and he would join his Olympic teammate, Jack Eichel. They might not be as likely as the top-2 teams, but it would be a great destination for Larkin to compete.

Dallas Stars

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The Dallas Stars need an offensive upgrade, and Larkin would be a good fit. Dallas struggled in five-on-five play in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and while Larkin also did late in the season, both sides could use a refresh. The Stars need to figure out their five-on-five play, and Larkin could be the key to their success.

Utah Mammoth

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The Utah Mammoth aren’t on the same level as the other four teams; however, this is more about the future. Utah made the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs and continues to rise in the NHL. The future is very bright for Utah, which arguably has the best farm system in the league. Larkin would love to be in an already established system, but the Mammoth might be his best alternative for long-term success.

Read More: Why a Dylan Larkin Wild Trade Could Work in the Devils’ Favor